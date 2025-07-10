The Big Bang Theory is entering the multiverse with a wild, sci-fi spin-off involving an X-Men screenwriter

The Big Bang Theory is going multiversal: a new spin-off, titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, is in the works at HBO Max.

The new show will revolve around down-on-his-luck Stuart from the original series, played by Kevin Sussman, who owns the comic book store frequented by Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj – but things are set to go a little more science fiction than you might expect.

The official logline is as follows: "Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well."

The Big Bang Theory creators Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are on board as executive producers, along with Zak Penn, who co-wrote X-Men: The Last Stand and had story credits on The Avengers and X2.

"I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ would have loved, hated, and argued about," Lorre said in a statement.

Along with Sussman, other returning cast members include Lauren Lapkus as Denise, Brian Posehn as Bert, and John Ross Bowie as Barry Kripke.

The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons between 2007 and 2019. Two other spin-offs followed: prequel series Young Sheldon, which ran between 2017 and 2024, and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, about Sheldon's brother Georgie, which premiered last October.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2025.