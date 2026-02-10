Stranger Things spin-off creator says it's meant to feel like a "lost season" of the main show: "You could easily take this and make it the live-action version"

The series is set to hit Netflix in April

Stranger Things: Tales from '85 showrunner Eric Robles says the spinoff is meant to feel like a lost season of the flagship show and explain what Mike, Eleven, and co. got up to on their winter break before season 3.

"You could easily take this and make it the live-action version," Robles told Empire. "We wanted to go back to Hawkins and feel like a lost season... when the kids weren't trying to save the world – they were just trying to save the town."

Lauren Milici
