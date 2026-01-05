The Duffer Brothers tease a secret Stranger Things project as they confirm the universe will be "very different" from Game of Thrones and Star Wars: "We're just not like that"

Stranger Things might have wrapped up its five-season run, but the franchise is far from over as new projects are now in the works. While the play Stranger Things: The First Shadow continues its run on stage, the Duffer brothers have been teasing a spin-off featuring a brand-new group of characters, as well as a secret project that they're not ready to talk about just yet.

"It's just one step at a time," Matt Duffer told EW when asked about the future of Stranger Things, which also includes the upcoming animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85. "Right now, everything you said is all we have planned... Well, there's one other thing I can't talk about, so I just sort of lied to you, that is also really cool. But the live-action spinoff is what the main focus is right now."

We know one thing about the spin-off, though. Talking to Variety last week, the showrunners teased one Vecna detail from season 5 will be super important in the upcoming new series – the rock in the briefcase he found in the caves as a child. If you want to know more about that, you can read our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained guide.

