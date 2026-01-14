The Duffer Brothers say the Stranger Things season 5 finale was "the most difficult writing circumstance we've ever found ourselves in" because they were "constantly getting hammered" by Netflix

The Duffer Brothers have revealed that the Stranger Things season 5 finale was "the most difficult writing circumstance" they've ever experienced.

"We were getting hammered constantly by production and by Netflix for episode 8," the duo revealed in the new documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things. "It was the most difficult writing circumstance we’ve ever found ourselves in, not just because of the pressure to make sure the script was good, but because there was never so much noise at the same time."

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things was released on Netflix on January 12 and goes behind the scenes of the hit show's final season – and it features plenty of other interesting reveals, including the fact that the show's ending was changed to make Eleven's fate more ambiguous.

