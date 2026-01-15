Stranger Things' Conformity Gate continues with its wildest theory yet, and it's all about Balatro for some reason

Those left disappointed by Stranger Things season 5 are still holding out hope that a secret final episode is on the way, thanks to a new ConformityGate theory that... revolves around Balatro for some reason.

Over on Twitter, a fan named @seaweedpenumbra pointed out that the roguelike card game's name can be seen written on a writers' room whiteboard in behind-the-scenes season 5 documentary One Last Adventure. They also drew attention to the fact that Netflix's 2026 promos have so far been centered on tarot, and that the streamer already made reference to Balatro in 'Hotel Reverie', the third episode of Black Mirror season 7. (If you're not familiar with the show, then it's worth mentioning here that said episode centers on an actress who "enters" into an old movie and rewrites the ending to suit her own interests).

"It can't be a coincidence that the What's Next on Netflix marketing focused so heavily on tarot cards just for there to be a split-second Balatro reference in the Duffer doc. #balatrotheory is 100% proof of coordinated trickery, and everyone should be on the bus," they wrote.

#balatrotheory basicsThe Duffers are gaslighting us! The bus is speeding down the freeway!!!#conformitygate https://t.co/kal1OLDhOw pic.twitter.com/AYMthVxLjaJanuary 13, 2026

"Some [Balatro] cards have direct thematic parallels to Stranger Things. You can unlock a secret card called 'Planet X' by changing the deck to a '5 of a Kind'," they added, clearly seeing the connection between that and Stranger Things' Dimension X/The Abyss. "There is a song called Planet X by the artist Calimossa, released Jan 14 2018 that has INSANE parallels to ConformityGate. The song was featured in a 2021 Masterclass commercial featuring Issa Rae, the actress who played the main character in 'Hotel Reverie'".

While we commend their commitment and deep-diving skills, it seems pretty clear to us that the Duffer Brothers aren't waiting in the wings to unleash the real series finale. "I can't confirm or deny anything, but no," One Last Adventure director Martina Radwan previously told Gold Derby., when asked about the possibility of a ninth chapter. "You know, you have to ask the Duffers. I can't speak for them. But I wonder, is that wishful thinking, because people really want to get more? Like, they don't want it to be over? Which I understand."

All episodes of Stranger Things are streaming now.