Stranger Things' Vecna star has sent fans into a Conformity Gate conspiracy theory frenzy: "Tomorrow it begins"

News
By published

Wait, is Conformity Gate real?

Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things season 4 episode 7
(Image credit: Netflix)

In a bizarre turn of events, Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Henry Creel aka Vecna in the sci-fi series, seems to be accidentally encouraging the new fan-founded conspiracy theory taking over the internet known as Conformity Gate.

Whilst on The Tonight Show, the star took part in an '80s-style aerobics workout video inspired by his character. This is no doubt making fun of the fact that Vecna looked way leaner in Stranger Things season 5 than he did in season 4. However, at the end of the clip, Bower says, "Let's channel our energy. Tomorrow it begins," before the screen turns red.

The video was posted on January 6, meaning that "tomorrow" is in fact January 7, the date in which Conformity Gate believers think the real Stranger Things season finale will drop. With that in mind, fans are certain this is Bower's subtle way of confirming that Conformity Gate is real. One fan took to Twitter, writing, "Isn’t it ironic that Vecna, on the day before [Conformity Gate], is having his own segment basically a way of saying we all got Vecna'd?"

Megan Garside
Editorial Associate, GamesRadar+

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.