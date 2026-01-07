Stranger Things' Vecna star has sent fans into a Conformity Gate conspiracy theory frenzy: "Tomorrow it begins"

In a bizarre turn of events, Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Henry Creel aka Vecna in the sci-fi series, seems to be accidentally encouraging the new fan-founded conspiracy theory taking over the internet known as Conformity Gate.

Whilst on The Tonight Show, the star took part in an '80s-style aerobics workout video inspired by his character. This is no doubt making fun of the fact that Vecna looked way leaner in Stranger Things season 5 than he did in season 4. However, at the end of the clip, Bower says, "Let's channel our energy. Tomorrow it begins," before the screen turns red.

The video was posted on January 6, meaning that "tomorrow" is in fact January 7, the date in which Conformity Gate believers think the real Stranger Things season finale will drop. With that in mind, fans are certain this is Bower's subtle way of confirming that Conformity Gate is real. One fan took to Twitter, writing, "Isn’t it ironic that Vecna, on the day before [Conformity Gate], is having his own segment basically a way of saying we all got Vecna'd?"

So, what is Conformity Gate? In case the phenomenon hasn't taken over your social media feeds just yet, Conformity Gate is a new theory where fans believe that another episode of Stranger Things is on the way and will launch on Netflix on January 7. The trend ultimately started because fans are not happy with the season 5 finale, and believe that we have been tricked by Vecna and made to see what he wants us to see, which is not in fact reality.

The real Stranger Things finale, which dropped on Netflix on New Year's Eve, saw Eleven and co defeat Vecna in the Abyss before Eleven sacrificed herself whilst closing the Upside Down (You can read more on that in our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained.) Despite what fans may think, the Duffer brothers and Netflix have not actually hinted at Conformity Gate, so we have to believe that there is no new episode coming.

The complete Stranger Things series is available to watch on Netflix now. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review and keep up with new TV shows.