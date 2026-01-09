Stranger Things documentary director suggests season 5 Conformity Gate conspiracy theory is "wishful thinking," and apparently confirms no secret episode 9 is coming

Stranger Things is getting a behind the scenes documentary very soon to give us a peek behind the curtain at the making of the fifth and final season.

Somewhat overshadowing the finale, though, is the conspiracy theory known as Conformity Gate, which had half the internet convinced that a secret episode 9 was on the way after the Stranger Things season 5 finale, which, according to the theory, was partially an illusion created by big bad Vecna.

But, documentary director Martina Radwan has seemingly debunked the theory for good. "I can't confirm or deny anything, but no," she told Gold Derby. "You know, you have to ask the Duffers. I can't speak for them. But I wonder, is that wishful thinking, because people really want to get more? Like, they don't want it to be over? Which I understand."

The theory already seemed pretty much dead when January 7 – the apparent day the theorized episode 9 would drop – came and went with no secret extra installment, and Netflix's teased announcement turned out to be a 2026 trailer for the streamer's upcoming releases.

While season 5 is the end of the road for the main series, both an animated show called Stranger Things: Tales From '85 and a so far pretty mysterious spin-off are on the way, so you won't have to bid goodbye to the universe just yet.

