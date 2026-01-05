There's no Stranger Things season 5 finale post-credits scene, but there is an easily missed hidden Easter egg with an emotional link to the first episode of the Netflix show

The Stranger Things season 5 finale ended the hit Netflix show on a seriously emotional note, with the party gathering to play D&D one final time in a poignant mirror of the show's first scene.

But, there was another callback to the show's beginning, too, thanks to a very easily missed Easter egg right at the end of the credits. While there's no Stranger Things finale post-credits scene, there is a shot of a Stranger Things Players Manual, with a dice lying next to it.

In the very first episode of the Netflix show, Mike, Will, Lucas, and Dustin are playing D&D together, and Will needs to roll a 13 to cast Fireball on the Demogorgon. The dice flies off the table and the game is broken up by Mike's mother before the party can finish. But, as Will is leaving, he says to Mike that "it was a seven," and adds "the Demogorgon, it got me."

Of course, this was foreshadowing that Will would soon be kidnapped and taken to the Upside Down… but, when that Players Manual is shown at the end of the finale credits, you can see the dice did indeed land on seven.

IT WAS A SEVEN… pic.twitter.com/V8zPVWOuh9January 3, 2026

That's not the only hidden detail in the finale, either. When the party puts their books away before leaving the Wheeler basement for the last time, the spines of Mike and Will's books line-up to spell 11, potentially teasing that Eleven did indeed survive the end of the series.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review, or our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained for a breakdown of everything that happened in the final episode.