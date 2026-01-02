One easily missed detail in the Stranger Things season 5 finale might hint that a major character survived after all

One small detail in the Stranger Things season 5 finale might answer the biggest remaining question from the show.

Now, the following will contain major spoilers for the finale, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

If you're still reading, then you'll know that, in the final episode, Eleven heroically sacrifices herself. But, Mike has a theory that she actually survived thanks to Kali, and it's never actually revealed which answer is correct.

One blink-and-you'll-miss-it detail in the finale, though, might be a clue that Eleven lives on. When Mike, Will, Lucas, Max, and Dustin put away their D&D books forever (sob), the spines on Mike and Will's tomes line up perfectly to reveal the number 11 made from the letter I in both their names. Check it out below.

She is alive pic.twitter.com/gQBaDfkhdlJanuary 2, 2026

Of course, this could be a hint that Eleven is still out there somewhere, like Mike believes, or it could just be a touching tribute to this absent member of the main gang in the show's farewell – or, it could just be a total coincidence. It's all up to you if you believe or not… but we believe.

"Eleven represents, in a lot of ways, the magic of childhood," Ross Duffer has said of El's sacrifice.

"And we knew for our kids to be able to grow up, the magic had [to] leave Hawkins. There was never a version that we had written where it was Eleven down in that basement," he continued. "It was never going to be that simple and that easy. It was finding a way to come up with an ending where it was not that simple, but also bittersweet, and that there was hope there."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ending also mirrors the beginning of the show, in a poignant tribute that has been planned from the start.

Stranger Things is streaming on Netflix now. For more, check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review, or our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained for a breakdown of everything that happened in the final episode.