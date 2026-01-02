Stranger Things creators say the spinoff won't be about Holly Wheeler, and one Vecna detail is super important: "It is an entirely new mythology"

The Netflix show will return... with a very different story

Stranger Things might be over, but the world created by the Duffer Brothers will continue in a spinoff series now in the works – however, don't expect any returning characters, as the creators are planning "an entirely new mythology".

Fans have theorized for weeks about who could be the focus of the new series, with the final episode providing two possible leads in Holly Wheeler's preteen gang (who are ready to get obsessed with Dungeons and Dragons at the Wheeler's basement), and Jim and Joyce's move to a new town, Montauk.

Talking to Variety, Matt Duffer also teased one Vecna detail that will be super important moving forward – the rock in the briefcase he found in the caves as a child, which marked his origins as the show's villain.

