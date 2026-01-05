Stranger Things fans are debating the "very odd" decision to focus so much of season 5 on Holly Wheeler: "They just sidelined the main cast"

Nell Fisher is a star, but fans have some issues with her character's screentime

Sadie Sink as Max and Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things season 5 volume 2
(Image credit: Netflix)

With Stranger Things now over, fans are looking back at the highs and lows of season 5, from the show's most burning questions left unanswered to the truth behind Eleven's fate (you can read all about it in our Stranger Things season 5 finale ending explained). One particular character is getting a lot of heat online, as some viewers think that she got too much screen time, sidelining the main cast.

"Did you feel Holly really needed to be one of the main characters in the last season?" asked one fan on Reddit, adding: "Most of the screen time was usually taken by the OGs, which I always loved and wanted to watch. Did the shift from the older kids to now younger ones made sense to you or do you think show could've ended just fine with the same focus on the older cast?"

