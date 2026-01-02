The Duffer Brothers reveal that Stranger Things season 5 originally included a scene where Hopper and Joyce discussed their surprising connection to Vecna, but they didn't want to alienate viewers who hadn't seen the Stranger Things play

The Duffer Brothers have revealed that Stranger Things season 5 originally included a scene where Winona Ryder's Joyce and David Harbour's Hopper realized they already knew Vecna.

That's because the pair's connection to the show's villain didn't begin with Will's kidnapping in season 1: they went to school with Henry Creel, who would go on to become the Upside Down's big bad.

"Yeah, I’m sure there was," said Ross Duffer when Variety asked the pair whether there was ever a moment of realization in the script. "We had to walk a fine line with the play – we don’t want to frustrate, because so much of our audience is unable to see it. To have them start talking about it would have been confusing in the context of someone who hasn’t seen the play. But I’m sure they did have that conversation."

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a prequel stage play that's currently on both Broadway and London's West End. Set in 1959, it follows the Creel family, including their telekinetic son Henry, as they move to Hawkins and disturbing things begin to occur in the town after their arrival. Joyce and Hopper also appear in the play as Henry's classmates.

"We really needed the final season to be exactly as it would have been without the play," Matt Duffer added. "The play is Henry’s backstory after he’s infected by the Mind Flayer. But this is how the season was going to play out regardless."

All episodes of Stranger Things season 5 are now streaming on Netflix.