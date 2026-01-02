Stranger Things creators say the finale's last few scenes were inspired by The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Peter Jackson's fantasy epic served as inspiration for Stranger Things' ending

When deciding how to end one of the best Netflix shows after 10 years, Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer say they actually took a leaf out of Peter Jackson's book and used sci-fi fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King as inspiration.

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 5 episode 8, so make sure you are all caught up before reading on, and check out our Stranger Things season 5 finale review first.

In an interview with Deadline, co-creator Matt Duffer said the epilogue was inspired by The Lord of the Rings' emotional conclusion. "We thought about ‘[The Lord of the Rings] Return of the King’ a lot, just in terms of the length of the epilogue… that was sort of the reference for the epilogue," said Duffer. "Then we love the credits at the end of ‘Return of the King’, so that was the initial idea.”

