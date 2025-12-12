Stranger Things co-creator cryptically teases season 5 part 2: "It's gonna be a long six day wait for the finale"

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer has taken to social media to give fans a small taste of what to expect when season 5 part 2 drops on Netflix on Christmas Day.

"Chapters Five, Six and Seven: locked, mixed, scored, colored… Volume Two is DONE," Duffer says, then offering up teasers about what to expect in the next chunk of episodes, including the one he says is the most emotionally impactful next to the series finale, which drops a week later on New Year's Day.

Here are all the comments Duffer shared:

"'Shock Jock' picks up moments after the end of 'Sorcerer.' Frank Darabont is back, but he flexes very different muscles on this one than he did on 'Turnbow Trap' - it's far darker, and far scarier.

'Escape from Camazotz' is Shawn Levy's return to the director’s chair. It's the biggest episode of the three - and the performances make us cry every time we watch it.

'The Bridge'… we co-directed this one with Shawn. Don't want to say too much, but aside from the finale, it's probably the most emotional chapter of the season."

"It's gonna be a long six day wait for the finale…" he concludes. "Runtimes to come."

Stranger Things season 5 is the final chapter of the beloved sci-fi horror show, which ends its run after nearly a decade on Netflix. Season 5 chapter 1 is now streaming.

