6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, and more (December 22–December 28)

Welcome back to our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies. On this page, we've put together a list of six recommendations for some of the hottest films and TV shows that are available to watch right now across a range of different streaming services.

It's finally Christmas, which means that this year, there will be one major thing dominating entertainment over the next few days: Stranger Things 5, which releases its penultimate batch of episodes on Christmas Day. We're very excited and more than a little bit nervous. But that's not the only thing out there, of course. There's also the final episode of Pluribus season one, a new thriller series on Disney Plus, and much more.

So, if you're ready for a great night in front of the TV, let's get started. When you're done here, take a look at our lists of the best Hulu shows and the best Apple TV shows for even more essential recommendations from some of the best streaming services out there. Have a happy holiday.

Stranger Things season 5, volume 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Stranger Things' final season enters its middle volume, with three more episodes dropping on Christmas Day. The previous batch ended on a triumphant note for our heroes, but don't expect things to keep looking up. With the evil Vecna and his army of Demogorgons on the loose, things have never been darker or deadlier in Hawkins.

Who will live and who will die? That question has hung over all of this climactic season. With time and episodes running out, it feels more pressing than ever as the forces of light and dark prepare for the final battle. Perfect Christmas viewing – though not quite the very end. The last ever episode of Stranger Things lands on Netflix on December 31.

Pluribus season 1 finale

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

One of the year's best new dramas reaches its gripping conclusion. Over the course of the last couple of months, Pluribus has followed Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), a heartbroken romance author who is convinced that she has to "save" humanity after it becomes a global hive mind. As the series has progressed, however, the lines have become blurred. Desperately lonely, Carol has grown closer to one of the Joined, Zosia (Karolina Wydra), but the presence of another individual, Manousos (Carlos-Manuel Vesga) threatens everything...

Episode 9 brings the show's first season to a deeply satisfying and fitting conclusion. But if you're a fan of the show, don't worry. Pluribus has already confirmed to be coming back for season 2.

The Lowdown

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

This new crime comedy from showrunner Sterlin Harjo looks like one of the highlights of the festive season. The Lowdown follows citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), a "truthstorian" in Tulsa, whose quest to expose corruption in the city puts him in the line of fire. Lee's latest exposé is an investigation into the influential Washberg family. When Dale Washberg dies in suspicious circumstances, Lee realises that there's something much bigger and more sinister going on here.

Following the clues, Dale gets deeper and deeper into the mystery – and that just puts him in more danger. A fun mix of noir mystery and unexpected comedy, The Lowdown is also a great showcase for Ethan Hawke.

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

What could be more Christmassy than a costume drama? With the third part of the Downton Abbey movie trilogy in cinemas earlier this year, why not reacquaint yourself with the second movie? In A New Era, the Crawley family travel to the south of France when Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) unexpectedly inherits a villa. Meanwhile, a silent movie director wants to make a film at Downton – much to the annoyance of Hugh Bonneville's snooty Robert Crawley.

It is all increasingly very silly – did anyone expect the Downton series to ever have a meta-subplot? But if you're after something cosy, familiar, and family-friendly then this is charming fun.

The Phoenician Scheme

Available: US

Where to watch: Prime Video

If you missed Wes Anderson's latest at the cinema earlier this year, now's a great chance to get up to speed with the film on Prime Video. Benicio del Toro plays arms dealer Anatole "Zsa-Zsa" Korda, a widely-disliked figure who becomes the target of numerous assassination attempts. Understandably concerned that he may not be long for this world, Korda tries to make peace with his estranged daughter, played by Mia Threapleton. Now a nun called Sister Liesl, she is unimpressed by his attempts to re-enter her life, but over the course of a madcap adventure, the ice between the pair starts to thaw.

The Phoenician Scheme isn't quite Anderson at his absolute peak, but it's still very solid, with some great performances, big laughs, and an utterly bizarre performance from Michael Cera.

Love Actually

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video (UK), Netflix (UK)

Yes, it's cheesy. Yes, the story barely hangs together. But for many, Love Actually is an ideal cosy Christmas watch. Richard Curtis writes and directs this festive tale of eight couples in London dealing with the ups and downs of their relationships across the holiday season. The cast is a who's who of acting talent, including Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Bill Nighy, and many, many more.

It's as over-stuffed as a Christmas turkey, but Love Actually benefits from a warm and witty script and exuberant performances from the whole cast. Grab a box of tissues, sit back, and prepare to laugh, cry, and get very, very cross with Alan Rickman's character.

