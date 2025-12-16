6 of the best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Disney Plus, and more (December 16–December 21)

Welcome back to another instalment of our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies. On this page, we're gathering together six recommendations for the hottest films and TV shows that are available to watch right now across a range of different streaming services.

Fallout season 2

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

Prime Video is ending the year on a high with the arrival of Fallout season 2. Plot details are scarce right now, but expect this new run to be "bigger, weirder, and darker", in the words of showrunner Jonathan Nolan. The first season wrapped up with Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) discovering the ruins of New Vegas – a beloved location from the games. The new episodes are set to explore that and much more besides. You can find out more in our Fallout season 2 review.

The Fallout season 2 trailer was pretty exciting and hinted at some of the new cast members this year, including the likes of Macaulay Culkin and Kumail Nanjiani. While we know that the series is telling a different story to the games, it's sure to be a rewarding trip back to the wasteland.

One Battle After Another

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: HBO Max

This superb drama is one of the 25 best films of 2025 and a shoe-in for a Best Picture nomination at the next Oscars. Director Paul Thomas Anderson has crafted a meticulous, timely epic about the fight back against fascism that's as audacious as it is exciting and hilarious. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob, a frazzled former revolutionary who is living in hiding while trying to raise his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti). When Bob's former nemesis, Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn) tracks them down, however, Bob is dragged back into the fight.

One Battle After Another happily sits alongside Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, There Will Be Blood, and Phantom Thread as one of PTA's very best works. It's a wild, action-packed ride, particularly in its superb climactic chase sequence, but it's the very personal story and a striking score by Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood that lingers longest in the memory.

Emily in Paris season 5

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The fifth season of Netflix's romantic comedy sees Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) start a new life on Italy's Amalfi Coast. But things rarely go smoothly for Emily, and while she tries to juggle her career and her ever-turbulent love life, she starts to question what the future really holds.

Just because Emily has upped-sticks, that doesn't mean the show itself has left France behind, however... In fact, this season splits the story between the two countries (not to mention a trip to Venice) leading to a sense that the series is operating on a grander scale than before. Will Emily and Gabriel's romance finally work out? You'll have to tune in to find out.

F1: The Movie

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Apple TV

You don't have to be a Formula One fan to enjoy this high octane driving drama from director Joseph Kosinski. Just as Kosinski's previous film, Top Gun: Maverick, made you feel like you were really in the seat of a fighter plane, F1 is so fast and thrilling that it gives you the experience of tearing around a track at 200 MPH.

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 prodigy who returns to the race track in an attempt to restore his reputation following the crash that ended his career. Up against him is rising star Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), Sonny's young team-mate, turned rival. You could say that F1 is predictable stuff, but it's executed with such elan it's hard not to get swept up in its energy and speed.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Disney Plus is going all out to make this a happy holiday for Swifties! Last week they released the final show of Taylor's world-conquering Eras Tour, as well as the first two episodes of this six-part documentary, which continues with two more instalments this week.

The End of an Era goes deep into the epic 149 show tour, but this is more than just your standard artist puff piece. It actually reveals things about the star, giving us insight into her brushes with tragedy during the course of the tour. In a mixed year for Swift (her latest album The Life of a Showgirl faced a critical backlash but was still the biggest-selling record of the year), The End of an Era is a fine reminder of why she is the biggest pop star in the world.

Castle Rock

Available: US

Where to watch: Netflix

This thriller series is a great choice for those missing IT: Welcome to Derry... Set in the fictional town of Castle Rock in Maine – referenced many times in Stephen King's novels and stories – it's a dense and layered mystery that begins when attorney Henry Deaver (André Holland) gets a strange phone call from an inmate of the nearby Shawshank Prison (yes, that Shawshank), who will only talk to him. When Deaver returns to the town to investigate, he gets pulled into a tangle of bizarre goings on.

Set in King's multiverse, but not adapted from any one specific book, Castle Rock is a treat for fans of the master of horror. The King connections aren't just in the lore, either. Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård plays "The Kid", while Sissy Spacek, who famously played Carrie in the iconic '70s movie, also appears. Both seasons of the show are streaming now.

