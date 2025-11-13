New Fallout season 2 trailer sees Lucy and the Ghoul gear up for a civil war in New Vegas – and gives us a first look at Macaulay Culkin's "crazy genius"

A new trailer for Fallout season 2 has arrived – and we're ready to head to New Vegas, baby.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) are trudging through the desert together – but each seems to be on their own mission. Lucy wants to find her evil father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), and bring him to justice. The Ghoul, however, admits that he's still searching for his family, and that it's the only reason he's stayed alive all this time. You also might recall that the first trailer revealed that New Vegas was the Ghoul's home when he was still a famous actor named Cooper Howard. Get ready for some emotional backstory.

Unlike the first trailer, we don't get any flashbacks of glamorous, pre-war Vegas. Instead, there's a plethora of creepy creatures, ghouls who are styled ike 1950s greasers, explosions, and blood spatter. Oh, and we get our first looks at Macaulay Culkin, who, according to past reports, plays a "crazy genius," and Kumail Nanjiani, both who have joined in undisclosed roles. After an offscreen voice says, "You're gonna need friends... there's a war coming," Nanjiani appears in front of the Brotherhood of Steel and says, "I understand we're discussing a civil war? I must not have gotten my invitation."

Fallout Season Two | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

We also see Norm (Moises Arias), running through the vaults, which means he succeeded in escaping Vault 41 (where he was trapped at the end of season 1).

Fallout season 2 is set to hit Prime Video on December 17. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to watch right now.