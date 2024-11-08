Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin joins Fallout season 2 as "crazy genius type character"

Fallout season 2 has its first newcomer, with Macaulay Culkin heading out to the wasteland.

As per Deadline, Culkin – best known for the Home Alone series – will portray a "crazy genius-type character." Beyond that, details about the new addition to the Prime Video series are being kept firmly under wraps.

We could look towards Bethesda's RPG series for inspiration but, given the show exists alongside those games in canon, the character is likely to be a spin on the weird and wild figures usually found out in the wastes.

Interestingly, however, players can chance upon 'mad scientists' in Interplay's original Fallout back in 1997 – which suggests Culkin's character may yet have a role to play in a hare-brained scheme or two.

Fallout season 2 is set to begin filming imminently, with series actor Leslie Uggams confirming the news in a recent interview with Screen Rant, while adding that her Vault Overseer character Betty has some "things up her sleeve" for the new season.

Up top in the wasteland, all roads lead to New Vegas. Fallout season 1's ending set up the familiar game locale as Vault-Tec's Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) scooted off to the (once) bright lights on the Strip in his Power Armor after being cornered by his daughter Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins).

Following on from the success of Fallout season 2, it's since been announced that Amazon is working on a Mass Effect series, with Fast 9 writer Daniel Casey penning the series.

