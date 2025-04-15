Walton Goggins knows second seasons of great shows always "cook" and expects Fallout to do the same: "That's where some real magic can happen"

Walton Goggins knows a great TV show when he sees one. Having played bad boys in The Shield and Justified, he's set to head back out into the wastes as the gunslinging Ghoul in Fallout season 2 – and he fully expects some "real magic" to take place in the Prime Video follow-up.

"We're deep into season two of Fallout. Now that people understand what the world is, this story just takes it to a whole 'nother level," Goggins told Complex.

"I've been around a long time and usually a show that people are attracted to… the second season really starts cooking, right? That's when some real magic can happen."

While Goggins (who has also recently starred in The White Lotus season 3) is reluctant to dish too much on what's next for the series, he teases that it will maintain its blend of irreverent tone with serious themes while heading into unfamiliar territory.

"It says a lot about a lot. It stays in these lanes of the tone that was kind of set [up in season 1], but then veers outside of them in the most interesting ways."

The Fallout season 1 ending revealed that Hank (Kyle MacLachlan) has, unbeknownst to his daughter Lucy (Ella Purnell) been working to bend the post-apocalyptic world to Vault-Tec's liking. Now, he's heading to New Vegas – with Goggins' Ghoul and Lucy not far behind.

