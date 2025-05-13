Leaked Fallout season 2 trailer teases New Vegas location, and fans are over the moon about it

The first Fallout season 2 teaser trailer has mysteriously appeared online, giving us our first glance at a major location from the games. That’s right, we’re going to New Vegas.

The leaked trailer, which has since been posted to Reddit, opens with Cooper Howard, aka Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Vault girl Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) walking through the desert as they pass a sandy sign that reads ‘Las Vegas 50 miles.’ Then, in the distance, we see the apocalyptic sin city itself, Las Vegas.

Now, we already knew that the second season would be set in New Vegas in some capacity. At the end of Fallout season 1, we saw Lucy’s dad, Hank, walking towards New Vegas, while Ghoul and Lucy headed to find more Vault-Tec members, including the Ghoul’s ex-wife, Barb. From what we know about the best Fallout games, this quest will likely take the duo through New Vegas and the Mojave Wasteland.

Nevertheless, fans are pumped over the first look. "Unashamedly hyped as fuck, this is truly the year of Walton Goggins," said one Reddit user, and another added, "Guys, IT'S HAPPENING."

(Image credit: Bethesda)

But, that's not all, as at the end of the teaser, the clip shows the Fallout logo on fire and then the word ‘December’, teasing a December 2025 release date. That’s months before our predicted early to mid-2026 date.

As the teaser was leaked, we cannot hear anything, and we are not sure that the 33-second clip is the full trailer. From the watermark, it looks as though the video is a part of Amazon’s Upfront event, which is currently running from Monday, May 12, onwards. From the event, we have already heard that Fallout has been renewed for season 3, so hopefully, an official Fallout season 2 trailer is set to follow.

In terms of cast, we know that Purnell and Goggins will return. We can guess that Aaron Moten will also be back as Maximus, alongside Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, and Frances Turner as Barb. It has also been Macaulay Culkin will be joining the show, although his role is still unnamed.

For more on Fallout, you can read our Fallout season 1 review, and keep up with the other best upcoming TV shows. Or, if you are a gamer, we also have a guide on everything that you need to know about Fallout 5.