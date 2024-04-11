The Fallout TV show just teased that season 2 may take place at an iconic location from the games

Prime Video's wild and explosive live-action Fallout adaptation has arrived and though only eight episodes have arrived, it looks like there's plenty more where that came from. The season one finale sets up not only a second season, but a familiar location that's sure to excite fans of the video game franchise.

The series follows a Vault dweller named Lucy (Ella Purnell) who is forced to travel to the surface in order to find her missing father and Overseer Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan). While fighting for her life in the wasteland, she comes face to face with Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), a ruthless John Wayne-esque bounty hunter, and Maximus (Aaron Moten), a squire of the Brotherhood of Steel. The finale sets up a plethora of new storylines, and ends on a delightfully dramatic shot of where season 2 will take place. Read on to find out where we're headed.

Warning: major spoilers for Fallout season 1 ahead!

Viva New Vegas!

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Yep, you guessed it. Should Prime Video decide to greenlight Fallout for season two, it certainly appears as if we'll be leaving what's left of New California for New Vegas, the central location of the third spinoff and seventh overall game in the Fallout franchise.

At the end of season one, we learn that Lucy's father Hank isn't the innocent captive we thought he was. He dons a suit of Power Armor and knocks out Maximus, but is defeated by the Ghoul (who we knew had a heart all along). After Lucy leaves with the Ghoul, Maximus is declared a knight by the Brotherhood of Steel, and Hank, still suited up, looks out over the horizon and walks toward... New Vegas.

Released in 2010, Fallout: New Vegas centers on a location made up of parts of Arizona, California, and Nevada, that was built in the ruins of good ol' Las Vegas. In the game, a character known as the Courier is tasked with transporting a package across the Mojave Desert only to be robbed, shot, and buried alive in a cemetery.

After being rescued by the inhabitants of a small frontier town, the Courier must find their attempted killer and recover the package all while being caught in the middle of a conflict over who will ultimately control New Vegas and the Mojave Wasteland. Most of the game takes place in the latter location, which includes real-life locations the Nellis Air Force Base, Black Mountain, and the HELIOS One solar energy plant.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now that the cold fusion device, aka the device that supposedly holds enough energy needed to restart civilization, has been located – it's possible that season 2 will see civilization (attempt to) restart... maybe in New Vegas? But the question is, which faction will come out on top? Fallout: New Vegas has four different endings, with the Hoover Dam falling under control of either the New California Republic, The Legion, Mr. House, and the Courier themselves. As the TV series is apparently canon to the video game series, the outcome of season 2 will determine which ending is truly canon to the game after all.

Fallout season one is streaming now on Prime Video. For more, check out the rest of our coverage: