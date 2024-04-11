The Fallout TV show has arrived and it's packed with Easter eggs and shoutouts to the game. Which isn't surprising since we know the Fallout TV show is canon according Todd Howard. There's eight episodes full of knowing winks and outright references to all the previous games, so join me as I work my way through them all pointing everything out.

Episode 1

Grognak, Nuka-Cola, and Sugar Bombs on the TV

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

In the opening birthday party scene there's a little run of shoutouts on the TV including Nuka Cola, Sugar Bombs cereal and, finally, a cartoon of Grognak and the Ruby Ruins, the Pip-Boy game you can play in Fallout 4.

Thumbs up

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

During the opening birthday party Cooper/The Ghoul soothes his daughter by explaining the nuclear rule of thumb - an urban myth that holding your thumb out like the Vault Boy mascot will tell you if you're safe or not. Supposedly, if the blast is bigger than your thumb you're in danger and need to seek shelter or run. It's not actually true, unfortunately, given how variable bomb yields are.

Prepare for the Future!

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

'Prepare for the Future' was an advertising slogan originally created by Bethesda for some of Fallout 3's marketing. It then later appeared on the Fallout 4 billboard you can see here at the bottom of the screen, using artwork reworked from a Fallout 3 lunchbox.

You're S.P.E.C.I.A.L.

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Lucy's introduction, where she explains all her skills and abilities, is clearly a callback to Fallout's S.P.E.C.I.A.L. character creation system. In all the Fallout games you begin by defining your character by splitting points between Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility and Luck, to define what you're good at.

Atomic Command

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Lucy's brother, Norman, can briefly be seen playing Atomic Command on his Pip-Boy, a playable mini-game that appeared in Fallout 4.

Vault-Tec bobbleheads everywhere

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

We first see a Vault-Tec bobblehead in the opening moments of Vault 33, but these little guys pop up everywhere in multiple episodes. Fitting for an ongoing collectible in every Fallout game bar New Vegas (they're mentioned in files but never appear).

Stimpacks in the bathroom

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Everyone knows that if you need healing in any of the Fallout games you check the bathrooms first. So obviously, when Lucy is injured in the Raider attack, she heads straight to the bathroom to grab the medical supplies she needs off the wall.

The Raiders are huffing Jet

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Jet is a highly addictive drug in the Fallout games, a chem that boosts your strength and combat abilities. In Fallout 3 it give you more action points to fight with, while in Fallout 4 it slows time. Fun fact: it's made from cow shit.

The Pip-Boys are game accurate

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When we get a good look at a Pip-Boy screen it's clear that they are game accurate and copy all the tabs you would use while playing - Stats (statistics), Inv (inventory), Data, Map, and Radio. In the game that would respectively let you level up and check statuses, look at all your gear, read notes and files, look where you are or were to go, and play songs. Later, in episode 3, we also see the classic status tab showing the health of Lucy's limbs (all 100% by the looks of things).

Please Stand By

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

After the Raider attack, Vault 33's back projection fails and we see the classic 'Please Stand By' message. This holding page has been a long running part of Fallout, from marketing to loading screens, and is much a logo for the series as Vault Boy.

The Brotherhood of Steel Airship

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

The airship that appears in the TV show is a dead ringer for the Prydwen, the massive mobile base of the Brotherhood of Steel in Fallout 4. The Prydwen was the name of King Arthur's ship in a Welsh poem called Preiddeu Annwfn, and in the TV show it's called the 'Caswennan' which is an alternate name for the same ship. Or the coastal sandbank that wrecked it, depending on the source.

They nuked the fridge

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Not strictly a Fallout Easter egg here but the fact that a young Maximus survives a nuclear blast by hiding in a fridge is a clear reference to India Jones surviving an atomic bomb test by hiding in a refrigerator.

There's a Junk Jet

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When the three bounty hunters dig up Walton Goggins' Ghoul character, one of them is carrying a Junk Jet, a Saturday Night Special of a weapon that, as the name suggests, fires any random junk you can load into it as bullets. In the show we see it kill people with doll legs, scissors, a surgical saw, and so on. A similar weapon appears in Fallout 3 under the name Rock-It Launcher.

Episode 2

It's Dogmeat!

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Although no one says the name until later, the puppy that Enclave scientist Dr. Siggi Wilzig rescues is Dogmeat, a beloved companion in Fallout 4. Don't worry, he doesn't die.

Is that a super mutant?

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

It's a blink and you'll miss it moment but when a body on a gurney goes past Wilzig, the giant green hand sure looks like it belongs to a super mutant. While we don't see much more it would tie into the Enclave's work with the FEV or Forced Evolutionary Virus that created them, and the organisations attempts to make a 'cure' that would kill all mutants. Although the fingers moving here suggests this one is very much still alive.

Automated Turrets

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When Wilzig is escaping the Enclave lab we see a classic Fallout Automated Turret. This design is almost identical to the Fallout 4 and 76 version, with only the warning screen as a variation.

Assaultrons are out there somewhere

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When Lucy's combing the desert she sees a broken RobCo Industries Assaultron in the sand. They appear in Fallout 4 and 76 and come in a range of shooty, stabby, generally kill-y options. Although there's no way of telling what this one was.

That's a Yao guai

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

The creature that attacks Knight Titus is a Yao Guai, a mutated American black bear that's been a common enemy in Fallout since Fallout 3. According to a quote in Fallout 4 the name came from Chinese prisoners and means monster or demon.

Iguana-on-a-stick

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

This less than appetising snack is a staple of the Fallout series, and has appeared in every game in some form or another as a handy health boosting treat.

(Not) Megaton

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

The town that Lucy visits in the show isn't Fallout 3's Megaton because Vault 33 is in LA, along the way from Megaton's Capital Wasteland location. However, the prominent airplane nose is a clear call out to the classic settlement. There's also a RobCo shipping crate in the background, although the robotics company appears more definitively later on.

Brahmin

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Like iguana-on-a-stick, Fallout's two headed Brahmin cow has appeared in every game in one way or any other. They're harmless and generally kept in settlements for food, milk, and leather.

Pip-Boys for everyone

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When Lucy visits Ma's Sundries there a range of Pip-Boys in the window. The only one we get a clear look at is this one, a Pip-Boy 2000 Mark VI from Fallout 76. Another one we get a less clear look at appears to be a Pip-Boy 3000 mark IV from Fallout 4 (you can see that in the image below). There are others hanging in the window but we never really get a good enough look to identify them.

The classic Fallout lunchbox

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Lying open on a counter when Lucy is inside Ma's Sundries is what looks like the classic Vault-Tec lunchbox. These have appeared in several games as everything from a crafting item to a loot box. Unfortunately it's open so we can't see what the design is on the lid.

The first cat in space!

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

During the Ghoul's attack in episode 2 you can briefly see a Mr Pebbles poster on the left, the 'first cat in space' appears in both Fallout 4 and 76. There's also a 'Mister Handy trusts Abraxo' poster which first appeared as a loading screen in Fallout 3 before making it's way into later games.

Mini nuke and Vault-Tec party hat

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When the Ghoul goes in Ma's Sundries you can see a mini nuke and a Vault tech party hat in a display case on the left. Both have appeared in every Bethesda Fallout game in some form. Terrifyingly the nuke is based on a real weapon: the Davy Crockett short-range nuclear launch device which fired a W54 tactical nuclear warhead the size of a football.

Episode 3

The finger mouth Gulper

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Gulpers are mutated salamanders that appears in Fallout 76 and the Fallout 4 DLC Far Harbor. Although here this has the gills of an axolotl and a mouth full of fingers, which are unique to the show. It does also look a little like some concept fan art for an 'Aggrresive Radaxolotl by Carlos Ochoa.

"The water chip's been destroyed"

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When we find out that the water purification chip has been destroyed in Vault 33 it's a direct reference to the main mission of the original 1997 game. In the first installment that started it all you play as a Vault Dweller sent out into the wasteland to find a replacement water purification chip after yours breaks.

The birth of the thumbs up and the Vault Tec colors

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When Cooper/The Ghoul first sees his Vault-Tec suit for the advert he's about to make he's told 'they even made it in your colors' referring to his blue and yellow on-screen cowboy character. Later, while doing the promotional photoshoot, he decides to 'try' a thumbs up and the rest is history.

Episode 4

It's an evil Mister Handy

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Mr. Handy is a common robot throughout the Fallout series. It was originally designed as a helper but, post war, many have malfunctioned, been reprogramed for evil, or just generally lost the plot. In this case this is Snip-Snip, a medical Mr. Handy currently performing organ harvesting for bandits. And yes, it it Matt Berry providing the voice.

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. to you

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

While Lucy's earlier introduction is clearly a play on the idea of Fallout's SPECIAL skill system, here we see a direct reference using the 'pick a job that's SPECIAL to you' poster from Fallout 76.

Abraxo cleaner

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When Lucy makes her escape from the organ harvesting trap she uses Abraxo cleaner. This has been a mainstay of the series since Fallout 3 as a crafting resource and sellable item.

The classic 10mm

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When Lucy is forced to defend herself from a feral Ghoul she grabs the nearest weapon to hand, a 10mm pistol. It's a classic handgun that's appeared in every game to date, usually as one of the first weapons you get. This appears to be modeled on the Fallout 4 version.

Super-Duper Mart

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

The organ harvesting operation is run out of a Super-Duper Mart, an old convenience store that appears in Fallouts 3, 4, and 76. This one in particular looks a lot like it's referencing the Fallout 3 version, which also has a large parking lot in front of it.

It's also worth noting that when Lucy leaves here she's wearing the classic Raider shoulder pad armour that a staple of protective gear in the game.

The Radiation King TV

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

We don't get a good look at it until the Ghoul enters the Super-Duper Mart but the TV set is a Radiation King which has appeared in all the Fallout games bar number 2. The brand name is actually a Simpsons' reference to Homer Simpson's childhood TV set which first appears in an episode called Grampa vs. Sexual Inadequacy. It was included in the first game as an in-joke and stuck around.

Episode 5

A Fusion Core

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

When Maximus reveals his true identify and fights with Thaddeus, Thaddeus ultimately defeats the power armor by yanking its fusion core. Without that it's basically just a big lump of metal. These are just as vital in Fallout 4 and 76 to power your armor and, later, when another character sees it and comments that you don't see them much anymore, they could easily be talking about how much you need them in-game.

Radroaches revealing their true colors

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

While Maximus is trapped he's overrun by a group of Radroaches. We've seen a few already in the show but this is the first time they take centre stage and we see then for the pests they are in the game - easy to kill and not really dangerous, just a pain.

Radaway

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Anyone who's ever played a Fallout game will have done so with pockets full of Radaway. It magically heals all radiation damage, so when Lucy gets ill from drinking irradiated water earlier this is the obvious choice to fix her up again.

Fiends

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

The brief fight Maximus and Lucy have on the bridge is with two fiends. They're a chem addicted raider sub-faction - hence the hollow eyes here, who appear in Fallout: New Vegas. They hate basically everyone and, in-game, attack anyone they meet on sight.

Shady Sands

(Image credit: Amazon/Bethesda)

Shady Sands is a critical part of the TV show as the episodes move on and was the capital of the New California Republic. In Fallout 1 and 2 it was the largest known settlement built post-war and a notable location, so it being utterly destroyed in the show isn't an insignificant beat in Fallout history.

Fallout, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan, is now streaming on Prime Video. For more, check out the rest of our coverage: