Fallout TV show release date: What time is the series on Prime Video?

With several date changes, you'd be forgiven for being a little bit confused about when exactly the Fallout TV show will be available to watch. This is especially the case as the streamer it's out on, Prime Video, is notorious for changing its release schedules and times, too. So if the release schedule for the hit video game adaptation is making your brain hurt, that's where we come in.

Below, we've compiled a Fallout TV show release schedule guide, covering everything from the time it will be available and how many episodes there are in total to how exactly you can stream it. So if you're desperately awaiting the end of the world, and the, well, fallout that comes along with it, you're in the right place.

What time is the Fallout out on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In a move that's bucked the typical trend of recent Prime Video shows, all episodes of the Fallout TV show will be made available at once, rather than via a weekly release. The streamer has also confirmed the exact time they'll be available, which is quite unusual for Amazon.

Fallout is released at 6pm PT on April 10.

This means if you're streaming the show on the East Coast, you'll be able to watch it at 9pm ET on April 10. If you're across the pond in the UK, this means it will be available in the early hours of the morning: 2am BST on April 11. European viewers get it at 3am CET and in Australia, it's out at 10.30am CAT.

To mark the occasion too, Prime Video will host a fan premiere of episode one at its release time. This will feature a chat function, the ability to join a certain faction and what Amazon is labeling some "more surprises" too.

How many episodes of Fallout are there?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

In total there are eight episodes of the Fallout TV show, which will all be available to stream at the same time. We don't know all of the runtimes and most of the episode title names just yet, but take a look below at the Fallout TV show release schedule.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fallout episode 1: 'The End' – April 10

Fallout episode 2 – April 10

Fallout episode 3 – April 10

Fallout episode 4 – April 10

Fallout episode 5 – April 10

Fallout episode 6 – April 10

Fallout episode 7 – April 10

Fallout episode 8 – April 10

How can you stream Fallout?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The only way to stream the full season of the Fallout TV show is with a Prime Video membership. In the US, this is available for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

If you don't have a Prime Video subscription, you can watch the first episode another way. Amazon and Twitch have teamed up to host the episode via certain streamers. You can read more about how that works here.