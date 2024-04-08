Fallout fans can stream the first episode of TV show for free on Twitch – here’s how

Amazon is making the first episode of the Fallout TV show available for free via Twitch.

On April 11, which is when all eight episodes arrive on Prime Video, Twitch users can follow a select few streamers to watch episode one live. This was confirmed on Twitter by Twitch, who shared the details of who you’ll have to follow to stream it.

"Adventuring through the Wasteland is dangerous, take a friend along for the journey," they shared alongside Vault Boy giving a thumbs up. "Join this awesome list of streamers to watch the first episode of #Fallout. LIVE on their Twitch channels April 11."

The full list of streamers sharing the episode are:

/Shroud

/BrookAB

/TheOnlyRyann

/DEERE

/CohhCarnage

/KingGothalion

/TheBronzeGirl

/DansGaming

/SweeetTails

/Elspeth

/Techniq

/Swiftor

/GassyMexican

/Tooniversal

/bloodyfaster

Some fans are disappointed though as it’s a collaboration exclusive for some select streamers. This means that not every user will be able to live-stream the episode, especially after Twitch recently removed the Watch Party feature (H/T IGN), which allowed users to stream Prime Video episodes together.

The good news is you probably won't even need a Twitch account to watch the streams, but if you want to comment and chat during the episode, you will. It's free to sign up though!

The Fallout TV show picks up 219 years after an apocalyptic nuclear exchange took place, leading survivors to take refuge underground in Vaults. The series begins as one woman leaves her home behind in Vault 33 to head out into the hostile and unforgiving Wasteland of Los Angeles.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fallout season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video on April 11. For more, check out all of the other upcoming video game adaptations on the way in 2024 and beyond.