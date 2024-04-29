As Helldivers 2 players pick the new Airburst Rocket Launcher from the latest Major Order, Super Earth sends potatoes to remember the lost

Helldivers 2 players chose the new Rocket Launcher over Anti-Tank Mines by liberating one planet over another, and Super Earth's government is remembering the fallen with "condolence cards and potato baskets."

Last week, the latest Helldivers 2 Major Order put a new twist on the regular missions. This time, players were tasked with liberating either Penta or Choohe to unlock either an Airburst Rocket Launcher or Anti-Tank Mines. Crucially, Super Earth's forces couldn't liberate both planets at once to secure both rewards, effectively being forced to choose one or the other.

Today, April 29, the player base has made its choice, liberating Penta and securing the Airburst Rocket Launcher as the next Stratagem to enter Helldivers 2. In the tweet announcing the liberation of Penta below, Arrowhead's developer writes that it'll remember the fallen of Choohe by sending "condolence cards and potato baskets to the families of those lost on Choohe."

The Helldivers have spoken! Penta, the citizens, and the Airburst Rocket Launcher have been liberated.(Condolence cards and potato baskets have been sent to the families of those lost on Choohe.) pic.twitter.com/V4uARWqPtPApril 29, 2024

Well, the Helldivers 2 player base made its choice, and now it'll have to live with the consequences. The fun consequence, though, is that the Airburst Rocket Launcher is now live and ready for deployment, and from the brief video in the tweet above, it looks like the perfect tool for countering Automaton Gunships and dropships with multiple exploding missiles.

Perhaps this will help heal players burned by the recent Helldivers 2 balance patch which nerfed a significant amount of weapons and Stratagems, including the prized Quasar Canon. The Stratagem weapon has seen its reload time increase by five seconds, in a move a lot of players have been left pretty indignant at. At least there's a shiny new toy on the block now.

