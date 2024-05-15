Ubisoft wants to "return to leadership in the open-world" genre, and its CEO says the company is already "back on track" after some rough years

Ubisoft has historically been known for some of the best open-world games - and, depending on who you ask, for running that genre into the ground. Now, with the impending launches of Assassin's Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws, the company aims to get back on top with the style of game it's long been known for.

In its latest financial report, Ubisoft says that its first objective for the coming fiscal year "is to return to leadership in the Open World Adventure segment, which are immersive worlds with a rich lore that deeply engage players. The Open World Adventure market represents €25 billion today, and is expected to grow over the coming years. This market is dynamic, frequently benefiting from technological disruptions and is characterized by high barriers to entry."

The company says it "can rely on big franchises such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Division, Ghost Recon and Star Wars" for its open world ambitions, and aims to "attract more players into our universes and reach new audiences, notably thanks to multiplayer and mobile." (Don't forget that the list of upcoming Assassin's Creed games includes projects like Jade and Invictus on top of more traditional AC experiences.)

Today's financial report suggests that the company is optimistic about its future, following last year's promises that Ubisoft was, er, going to make good games again after a "turnaround" led by Assassin's Creed Mirage. Now, CEO Yves Guillemot reckons that transformation is already well underway, saying that "our FY 2024 results confirm that Ubisoft is back on track on its profitable growth trajectory, with record annual and Q4 net bookings, and operating income aligned with our targets."

Ubisoft's other big objective for the year is to "expand our footprint" when it comes to games as a service. "In this segment," the company says, "Ubisoft has notably successfully installed Rainbow Six Siege, which became one of our largest and most profitable games. The objective is to expand our footprint in this dynamic market notably thanks to growing existing experiences as well as the upcoming releases of XDefiant, Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence."

These are the best Assassin's Creed games.