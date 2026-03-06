Ubisoft is "hated" by the public and "many of their own developers," but it's "far from impossible" for it to make great games after the big restructure, veteran dev says

A veteran Ubisoft developer says it's hard to imagine the company returning to its glory days of back-to-back hits, but all hope isn't lost for the Assassin's Creed publisher.

An anonymous Ubisoft worker recently spoke with Game File's Stephen Totilo about how the publisher went from putting out several well-liked games a year to being in the position that it's in right now: two studio closures, six game cancelations, including its long-awaited Prince of Persia remake, and more project delays just this year.

"Ubisoft is now hated by a big part of the public for a decade of disappointing releases, hated by many of their own developers for years of mismanagement, hated by the market for its poor editorial and financial planning," they add. "With this amount of frustration on all sides, it's tough to imagine Ubisoft making a big hit ever again… Tough but quite far from impossible."

