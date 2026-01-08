Former Assassin's Creed director says AAA studios "mistakenly" throw people at problems when "the future lies in smaller teams"

Former Assassin's Creed creative director for Revelations and Unity, Alexandre Amancio, believes that AAA studios have been "mistakenly" throwing people at game development problems in a way he doesn't think is tenable. Instead, he says the future of development lies in smaller teams.

Game development budgets at AAA studios are larger than ever before, with GTA 6 rumored to have cost more than $1 billion in its creation to date. Sales expectations have blown up alongside the rising costs, with developers suffering the brunt of the losses when games inevitably fail to hit these lofty targets.