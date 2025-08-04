Analyst says "I expect a $100 price point" for GTA 6, estimates Rockstar's development cost is over $1.5 billion, and predicts it will earn "$10 billion lifetime and another $500 million annually from GTA Online"

New comments from market analysts support earlier theories that GTA 6 could introduce $100 pricing for premium games, and unsurprisingly predict that developer Rockstar Games stands to make a big bundle of money off of the most-anticipated game of all time.

In a broader piece about GTA's intersection with the UK's new internet guidelines and restrictions, The Telegraph reports new comments from Louise Wooldridge of analytics firm Ampere Analysis and Michael Pachter of advisory and brokerage firm Wedbush Securities.

Wooldridge broadly reiterates that GTA 6 is "probably the most anticipated game of all time," which, if anything, is a conservative description. "We can expect it to be one of the most expensive games ever made," Wooldridge adds.

Pachter puts more numbers to his GTA 6 estimates: "I expect a $100 price point for the game. The game will be immensely profitable. It will likely generate $10 billion lifetime and another $500 million annually from GTA Online."

Additionally, Pachter estimates that GTA 6 development costs will exceed $1.5 billion, seemingly with marketing costs factored in as well.

GTA 6 development costs have routinely been speculated to fall between $1 billion and $2 billion, but there are no concrete numbers attached to that range beyond the estimated size of the Rockstar team and its production timeline.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Earlier this year, remarks on GTA 6 potentially costing $100 came from investment and strategy firm Epyllion, specifically CEO Matthew Ball. Even as a left-field hypothetical, the idea was enough to ignite fierce debate among gamers, devs, and other analysts, with plenty of analysts notably doubting the idea.

Since Ball's remarks, we've seen Microsoft back down from $80 pricing on its 2025 holiday lineup. Meanwhile, publisher EA said it has no plans to jump to $80 pricing.

Hotly anticipated games like GTA 6 do have more price-insensitive followers, but even an $80 baseline has been a hard sell for today's gamers. Nintendo's Mario Kart World has gotten away with it, so to speak, as the launch game for the Switch 2. But $100 as a baseline seems unthinkable, especially at a time where many devs are advocating for smaller and more affordable games, and arguably unviable.

Rockstar will surely consider the enormous success it had with GTA 5 at its more affordable price point, and how a lower upfront cost may attract more users for a bigger GTA Online audience in the long-term.

That being said, we're sure to see a version of GTA 6 that costs at least $100, but whether or not it's the baseline price point for the game remains to be seen – and frankly, that baseline remains doubtful. There's also been speculation over a version of GTA 6 that includes the base game and GTA Online as a bundled component, which, combined, could total $100, but this is among the thinnest hypotheticals.

Mat Piscatella, executive director of games at analyst and insights firm Circana, has been skeptical of the idea of a $100 game, but said earlier this year that the average price people pay for games hasn't been $60 or even $70 for years thanks to all the silver, gold, and Collector's Editions going around.

In May 2013, Rockstar announced a $149.99 Collector's Edition and $79.99 Special Edition for GTA 5. Comparable editions for GTA 6 are virtually guaranteed to cost at least as much given today's inflation. That would give GTA 6 a $100+ price point, if nothing else.

GTA 6 will "remain" the most expensive game ever, former Rockstar dev predicts, because GTA 7 will see the "bulk of the work" replaced by AI.