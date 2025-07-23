Xbox says goodbye to $80 games for now, drops The Outer Worlds 2 to $70 and promises to "keep our full priced holiday releases" to the old standard
That probably means Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is safe from the $80 price tag, too
$80 games were starting to seem inevitable, but upcoming RPG The Outer Worlds 2 is showing that the transition to pricier games isn't going quite as smoothly as publishers might've hoped. Xbox has announced that the game, which had previously been announced at an $80 price point, will instead launch at the now-standard $70 MSRP.
"We’re focused on bringing players incredible worlds to explore, and will keep our full priced holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99 – in line with current market conditions," an Xbox spokesperson said in a statement to IGN. The company also said refunds for those who pre-ordered the game at $80 should be going out shortly.
"We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing," developer Obsidian said in a much sillier message directly to fans on social media. "As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2."
Dear Galactic Citizens! We have received your SOS via skip drone about the pricing. As an organization devoted to making sure that corporations do not go unfettered, we at the Earth Directorate have worked with [REDACTED] to revise the price of The Outer Worlds 2.— @obsidian.net (@obsidian.net.bsky.social) 2025-07-23T14:36:18.430Z
The other big Xbox-published game for the year is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which does not yet have a confirmed price. Today's announcement makes $70 sound like a sure thing, however. So far, the only major title across the industry to launch at $80 - not counting deluxe editions or the like - has been Mario Kart World on Switch 2.
The Outer Worlds 2 director Brandon Adler said in a Summer Game Fest interview last month that the devs themselves "don't set the prices for our games," and "for the reasons and so like, why the $79.99 price point, you'd have to honestly talk to the Xbox folks." Clearly, those Xbox folks have heard the outcry from the fandom about the price point.
We know Xbox is dipping out of the pricing arms race for now, but there are plenty of new games for 2025 and beyond from other publishers - including GTA 6 - that may continue to test the waters.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.