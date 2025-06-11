As The Outer Worlds 2 hits $80, director says "we don't set the prices for our games" and wishes "everybody could play" Obsidian's new RPG
"You'd have to honestly talk to the Xbox folks" about the price, Brandon Adler says
In the span of just a few months, $80 games have gone from an all-new idea that nobody liked to a reality that more and more of us would have to deal with, with The Outer Worlds 2 now the first Xbox-published game confirmed to boast the heftier price tag. However, the RPG's director has reiterated that the developers "don't set the prices" for their games.
Following on from the Switch 2 and its $80 launch title Mario Kart World, Xbox confirmed in a recent price hike that some of its own "new, first-party games starting this holiday season" would cost the same. The Outer Worlds 2 is our first confirmed example of this, with pre-orders now open ahead of Obsidian's latest RPG launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 29 (not what I'd have called the "holiday season," but anyway).
Asked about the ongoing $80 price conversations in an interview at Summer Game Fest, attended by GamesRadar+, The Outer Worlds 2 director Brandon Adler reiterates that it's ultimately not a decision made by the people making the game. "We're a game developer. We love to make games. We don't set the prices for our games," he begins.
"Like, personally, as a game developer, I wish everybody could play my game, because that's what I want out of this whole thing. But for the reasons and so like, why the $79.99 price point, you'd have to honestly talk to the Xbox folks," he continues, avoiding touching on his "own personal feelings" during the interview.
The Outer Worlds 2 likely won't be the only game to hit $80 this year and beyond, but one thing is for sure, fans really don't want Borderlands 4 to be one of them. Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has been facing a lot of backlash lately after suggesting that "a real fan" would "find a way to make it happen," even if the upcoming looter shooter did cost $80 – something that's not actually been confirmed, it's worth noting.
From serial killer to bad knees, The Outer Worlds 2 has some ridiculous perks even by RPG standards, including one that just "makes the game pretty unplayable if you happen to choose that."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
- Josh WestEditor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+
