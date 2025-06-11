As The Outer Worlds 2 hits $80, director says "we don't set the prices for our games" and wishes "everybody could play" Obsidian's new RPG

In the span of just a few months, $80 games have gone from an all-new idea that nobody liked to a reality that more and more of us would have to deal with, with The Outer Worlds 2 now the first Xbox-published game confirmed to boast the heftier price tag. However, the RPG's director has reiterated that the developers "don't set the prices" for their games.

Following on from the Switch 2 and its $80 launch title Mario Kart World , Xbox confirmed in a recent price hike that some of its own "new, first-party games starting this holiday season" would cost the same. The Outer Worlds 2 is our first confirmed example of this, with pre-orders now open ahead of Obsidian's latest RPG launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on October 29 (not what I'd have called the "holiday season," but anyway).

Asked about the ongoing $80 price conversations in an interview at Summer Game Fest, attended by GamesRadar+, The Outer Worlds 2 director Brandon Adler reiterates that it's ultimately not a decision made by the people making the game. "We're a game developer. We love to make games. We don't set the prices for our games," he begins.

"Like, personally, as a game developer, I wish everybody could play my game, because that's what I want out of this whole thing. But for the reasons and so like, why the $79.99 price point, you'd have to honestly talk to the Xbox folks," he continues, avoiding touching on his "own personal feelings" during the interview.

The Outer Worlds 2 likely won't be the only game to hit $80 this year and beyond, but one thing is for sure, fans really don't want Borderlands 4 to be one of them. Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has been facing a lot of backlash lately after suggesting that "a real fan" would "find a way to make it happen," even if the upcoming looter shooter did cost $80 – something that's not actually been confirmed, it's worth noting.

