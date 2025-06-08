The Outer Worlds 2 gets an October release date, with the RPG set to arrive almost 6 years to the day after its predecessor

Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed that The Outer Worlds 2 release date is October 29, 2025. The news came at the Xbox Games Showcase, where the upcoming RPG was given a new trailer – a palate cleanser before the main course (the main course, in this poorly constructed analogy, being the dedicated Outer Worlds 2 showcase, which will run once the main showcase has concluded).

The release date means that The Outer Worlds 2 will land almost six years to the day that its predecessor introduced us to Obsidian's take on sci-fi RPGs. The studio has put that time to great use, drastically advancing the complexity of the underlying systems and pushing more choice than ever before into combat and conversations.

The Outer Worlds 2 looks set to be one of the must-play upcoming Xbox Series X games of 2025, but it won't be a platform exclusive. Despite Obsidian being a part of the Xbox Game Studios ecosystem, the publisher has already confirmed that the game will launch day-and-date on PS5 and PC (via Battle.net, Xbox, and Steam). It'll also support Xbox Play Anywhere (meaning you can pick up your progress across PC and Xbox console at no additional cost) and land into Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

