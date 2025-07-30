Despite a Battlefield 6 leak suggesting the FPS could be $80, EA is "not looking to make any changes on pricing" yet

EA CEO Andrew Wilson says the company is "not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage," despite the recent Battlefield 6 leak which suggested the upcoming shooter might be priced at $80 on consoles.

Last week, reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) claimed that the standard edition of Battlefield 6 will cost €79.99 across PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and notably, apparently €69.99 for the same edition on PC. Right now, of course, that price isn't officially confirmed, and there's no guarantee that the price in dollars would directly match up with the European price tag despite the exchange rate, although it often does, leaving fans to worry about the impact the upcoming FPS might have on their wallets.

However, when asked his thoughts about game pricing in EA's latest earnings conference call – specifically about $80 games and where Battlefield might land – Wilson was quick to dismiss the idea of EA making any "dramatic changes" imminently. "We're not looking to make any changes on pricing at this stage, but that's in the construct of we already offer a fairly broad pricing scheme across our various products," he explains.

"When you think about everything from free-to-play through to our premium products and our Deluxe editions, our orientation is always to capture the full spectrum of pricing so that we can serve players in the best way possible and offer them the greatest value," he continues. "We'll continue to look at opportunities to deliver great value to our players through various pricing schemes over the course of time, but no dramatic changes planned yet."

Chief financial officer Stuart Canfield then chimes in, noting: "We haven't factored in any different approach in pricing through the current fiscal year and current guidance, and given the size of our live service, basically continue to be very focused on LTV [lifetime value] for us across our player base." He reiterates Wilson's point about EA "operating for a wide spectrum of pricing," and adds that there's "no change in our guidance for 26 at this point."

So, hopefully, this is good news – we'll just have to wait and see what the official Battlefield 6 price is when it's announced. In the meantime, fans should make sure that they steer clear of fake playtest invites, which are already doing the rounds online.

