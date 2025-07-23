Battlefield 6 release date, price, and Phantom Edition leak early, and it looks like the threat of $80 games persists
$80 games persist, but so do I
The official reveal of Battlefield 6 is still a day away, but a fresh leak has spoiled some of the surprise, detailing an October release date, an $80 price point, and a pricier premium edition if you want to spend even more money on EA's latest FPS.
Battlefield 6 hits PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 10 at a price of €79.99, according to reliable leaker billbil-kun reporting at Dealabs. While it's technically possible that euro price might translate differently to USD, for the vast majority of games, €80 translates to $80. If you thought Xbox's sudden turnaround on $80 games was a sign of things to come, you might want to adjust your expectations.
There will also be a deluxe "Phantom Edition" available for €30 more, though we don't know precisely what'll be included. "Contrary to some rumors, the Phantom Edition is not a Collector's Edition," according to a Google translated version of the French report. "It is rather a Deluxe Edition, exclusively digital, including additional in-game content. No early access will be granted: both editions will be available simultaneously on October 10, 2025."
Notably, the game will be a bit cheaper on PC, priced at €70, or €100 for the Phantom Edition. It's not entirely uncommon for PC games to be a bit cheaper than their console counterparts, though EA has been a bit inconsistent in its approach. Battlefield 2042 did get the $10 discount, though in that case it brought the price down from $70 on consoles to $60 on PC.
It's possible some of this information may be proven wrong by the time of the official Battlefield 6 reveal tomorrow, but I'd be surprised if it didn't bear out. For now, EA has put out a brief teaser of the new campaign, offering a taste of what to expect from both the reveal and the full game.
Here's hoping Battlefield 6 manages to earn a spot among the best FPS games out there.
