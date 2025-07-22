EA drops a Battlefield 6 reveal trailer countdown for July 24: "Prepare for the ultimate all-out warfare experience"

It's official: Battlefield 6 is, indeed, called Battlefield 6, and we're about to see a whole lot more of it in less than 48 hours. EA has just dropped a countdown to an official reveal trailer, which is set to premiere on July 24.

The Battlefield 6 reveal trailer will debut on July 24 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST. You can either track the countdown on YouTube or simply bookmark this page and come back to watch the embedded video below when the time comes. The video description says to "Prepare for the ultimate all-out warfare experience in Battlefield™ 6."

Battlefield 6 Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The whole run-up to Battlefield 6's reveal has been a bit of an odd one, since a whole lot of fans are already playing it as part of the Battlefield Labs test. While that test is very much under NDA, that hasn't stopped a tank's worth of footage from leaking, and those leaks just have not stopped coming.

A very brief teaser did offer us a few seconds of official footage along with the promise that "campaign is back" earlier this year, and earlier today EA offered casual confirmation that an open beta is on the way. We're in a whole new era of video game marketing, folks, and I don't know whether to love it or hate it.

Either way, a whole lot more information about Battlefield 6 is about to officially be on the record. EA has confirmed in financial reports that Battlefield 6 is set to launch by March 31, 2026, so we don't have a whole lot longer to wait.

