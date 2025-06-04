New Battlefield 6 leak shows the tank-on-tank combat, and it looks raw as hell: "Destruction and audio are back"

If you weren't already excited for Battlefield 6, then this leaked tank versus tank fight should get your blood pumping and have you wondering when on Earth the game is going to be launched.

Battlefield Labs is the official name of EA's testing ground for all things Battlefield. Everything we've seen from it is a work in progress and liable to change at any moment, but what I've just seen of the tank combat has me incredibly excited.

It really does have that Battlefield 3 and Bad Company 2 vibe, as pointed out by a former developer on the series.

The clip starts in a first-person view, showing the tank trundle through a chaotic street and start firing at another at the junction. Smoke and sparks quickly cloud the view as buildings get damaged and dust is kicked up by all the explosions.

New Battlefield 6 tank vs tank pre-alpha gameplay 🔥 #Battlefield6 pic.twitter.com/BvmMgA1qq2June 3, 2025

Engineers do their job and repair the tanks on both sides, but there are two against one, and ultimately, the tank at the junction gets blown to pieces. We see guided missiles being curved around corners, autocannons stacking up damage, and each side's supporting infantry trying to neutralize each other. It's Battlefield as I remember it as a kid.

"Destruction and audio are back," reads one happy reply. "Love the smoke and effects, feels like a powerful vehicle," agrees another. One fan simply writes, "MY GOD MAN," clearly awestruck. "Let's hope there's a beta soon so we all can play."

While this footage looks awesome, Battlefield Labs took its first L recently, as it removed weapon restrictions from classes and decided to let everyone use everything. I don't know about you, but I don't want my medic sitting in the back with a sniper rifle. I want them on the frontlines, ready to heal.

While we wait for more Battlefront news, check out the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule so you can keep up with all the showcases coming out in the next few days.