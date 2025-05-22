Testing lab for Battlefield 6 takes its "first big L" as it removes weapon restrictions, meaning your medics might be sitting behind you sniping instead of healing on the front lines

If you played the older Battlefield games, you're used to each class being limited to specific weapon types, like scouts being the only ones that can use sniper rifles. Well, the next version of Battlefield Labs is going to open the floodgates and have no restrictions on weapons whatsoever, and it's proving to be a controversial decision.

Battlefield Labs is the official name of what we've all been calling Battlefield 6 . It's a testing ground for the next Battlefield game, where Dice and the other development teams can trial features and see how people respond to them. No one wants a repeat of 2042.

This new test is unpopular. Classes are one of the features that sets Battlefield apart from Call of Duty, but they may also limit its audience. Some people want to heal their teammates and snipe. I think they're wrong, but Dice seems keen to give them a chance with this next update.

Instead, Battlefield Labs made a Reddit post breaking down how it will be giving signature weapons and traits a go. So, if you use the Recon class and choose a sniper rifle, you'll be able to hold your breath for longer than an Assault player using the same weapon.

That's the signature weapons. The signature trait for Recon is the passive ability that automatically tags enemies when aiming down a weapon's sights. So, the classes are all clearly geared toward encouraging a specific playstyle, but they'll still let you do whatever you want.

The top comment on the post reads, "Sorry, first big L. Restrict weapon classes." One fan replies , "Stop trying to reinvent the fucking wheel, DICE. Class restricted weapons are class restricted for a reason."

Another fan wonders who this is even for. "I don’t think I ever saw the community ask to use an LMG as Recon, or a sniper as Assault in the BF3-BFV era. It’s just nonsense." A lot of the commenters think keeping carbines, shotguns, and DMRs as universal weapons was the best compromise.

I'm a fan of restricted weapons, as I'd rather have my Recon teammates playing the role properly, sniping enemies from far away and spotting threats. I don't want my Medics all the way in the back doing that instead of staying on the frontlines to heal me.

Still, everything in Battlefield Labs is just a test, not a finalized feature for the finished product, so don't worry too much just yet. It still has some exceptionally cool Bad Company 2 vibes .