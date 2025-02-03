Battlefield Labs is a new community development collaboration announced by EA and the collective Battlefield Studios teams, allowing players to get involved and directly help influence the future of the Battlefield series. Through playtesting, the community will get hands-on experience of new concepts in development, then will provide feedback to shape what gets taken forward or ends up on the cutting room floor. If you'd like a chance to get involved in this process, here's how to sign up for Battlefield Labs.

Sign up For Battlefield Labs now

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

To sign up for Battlefield Labs, you need to follow this sign up link and log in with your EA account details, before being taken to the next stage of the registration process. At the time of writing, there is a virtual queuing system in place with tens of thousands of players trying to sign up, so you'll need to be patient and keep track of where you are in the queue. When it gets to your turn, you'll have 15 minutes to enter the EA website and provide your details. Note that registering will not guarantee access to Battlefield Labs, as EA have said that "Initial invites will be limited to a few thousand participants with servers located in Europe and North America. Over time we'll invite tens of thousands more with support for further territories."

What is Battlefield Labs?

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Battlefield Labs is a new initiative from the collective Battlefield Studios teams working on the next title in the series, to test fresh ideas and experiences with players so they can be worked on and refined before release. Under a non-disclosure agreement, those players selected to participate will playtest and feedback on all elements of gameplay, starting with core combat and destruction before moving on to vehicles, weapons, maps, game modes, and even iconic elements such as the class system.

For now, the best place to stay up to date with everything is to join the official Battlefield Discord, where much more information and work-in-progress updates will be posted.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.