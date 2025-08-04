How to access the Battlefield 6 beta

Redeem a code to access the Battlefield 6 beta and you'll be able to squad up and get an early look at EA's new shooter, months ahead of its official release. The hype is already building around Battlefield 6 since the recent reveal event, and naturally players are excited to go hands-on across several different maps and game modes.



While this open beta is available to everyone, you may have a Battlefield 6 early access code and be wondering how to redeem it, or you might be looking for how to preload the beta so you can hit the ground running when it goes live. We've got all of the answers here, so this is how to play the Battlefield 6 beta.

How to play the Battlefield 6 beta

(Image credit: EA)

While everyone can play the Battlefield 6 open beta, there is an early access period that starts two days in advance, but you can only access this if:

You signed up to Battlefield Labs before July 31, then log in with the EA Account you registered with.

You watched select creators on Twitch during the July 31 reveal streams to unlock an early access code (see below).

You are an EA Play Pro subscriber, then log in with the EA Account linked to your subscription.

The Battlefield 6 open beta is available to all players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app, with no registration or code required to access it during the Battlefield 6 beta times. You do need to link your EA Account to your platform account to get started, so if you haven't done that already then this guide from EA will walk you through that.

How to redeem a Battlefield 6 early access code from Twitch Drops

(Image credit: EA)

If you have a Battlefield 6 early access code to redeem from Twitch Drops after watching the relevant creators during the reveal streams, then you can claim it by visiting the official redeem code site. Log in to your EA Account there, then redeem your early access code and link your platform account(s) if you haven't done so already to secure your access.

Remember that this process is only required for players who have early access unlocked via Twitch Drops, and you do not need a Battlefield 6 beta code to access the main open beta weekends.

How to preload the Battlefield 6 beta

(Image credit: EA)

The Battlefield 6 open beta preload will be available from August 4 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST, and you'll need to download the open beta client on your chosen platform so you can start playing as soon as the beta period starts.

To download it, simply visit the digital storefront on your platform of choice after the time shown above and search for "battlefield 6 open beta", which should bring up the client ready to preload on your system.

