All Battlefield 6 game modes in the beta multiplayer and full launch

There are four Battlefield 6 game modes in the multiplayer beta right now, with more coming with the game's full launch in October later this year. Not only that, but we're seeing some variation in the Battlefield 6 playlists, with options programmed in for both closed and open weapon variants on certain modes. Different game types are designed to promote different experiences for the players, whether it's the all-out warfare of Breakthrough, or the constrained, small-scale tactics of Squad Deathmatch.

Whichever interests you, below we've got an explanation of every game mode in BF6, including what you can try out in the beta and in the full release of the game. Remember though, if you want to try these out for yourself, make sure to check out our guide on how to access the Battlefield 6 beta before time runs out!

All multiplayer game modes in Battlefield 6

There will be eight multiplayer game modes in the full release of Battlefield 6. Of these, four are playable in the current open beta, with more confirmed to be added in the following days. The full list of BF6 game modes is as follows:

Conquest (playable in the beta)

(playable in the beta) Breakthrough (playable in the beta)

(playable in the beta) King of the Hill (playable in the beta)

(playable in the beta) Domination (playable in the beta)

(playable in the beta) Rush (Playable in Open Beta Weekend 2)

(Playable in Open Beta Weekend 2) Squad Deathmatch (Playable in Open Beta Weekend 2)

(Playable in Open Beta Weekend 2) Team Deathmatch (NOT currently playable in the beta)

(NOT currently playable in the beta) Escalation (NOT currently playable in the beta)

On top of these, there are also variants on these game modes. For example, we've seen both closed weapon and open weapon variants of the Conquest playlist (for an explanation on closed and open weapons, check out our pages on Battlefield 6 classes). There's also "101" variants of Conquest and Breakthrough, easier versions designed to break players in, and a firing range where players can test weapons.

Ultimately, there are two types of game mode in BF6. The first is "All Out Warfare", major game modes at a large scale that can hold up to 64 players and use the entirety of the Battlefield 6 maps, and smaller game modes designed for more traditional multiplayer experiences that only use a limited combat zone within it.

Conquest

Large Scale

Playable in Beta

A major game mode in which two teams fight over numerous simultaneous capture points. You reduce the opponents' score to zero by holding these points and killing enemy soldiers. Expect a lot of Battlefield 6 jets and helicopters, depending on the map.

Breakthrough

Large Scale

Playable in Beta

One team starts off holding numerous capture points and must defend against another team that advances from a single point and tries to push them back. As the attacking team progresses, the frontline of combat moves and is pushed back across the map. These game modes traditionally have a lot of room for snipers, so make sure you have a good understanding of the Battlefield 6 range finder.

King of the Hill

Small Scale

Playable in Beta

Two teams compete over a single capture point. That capture point disappears and reappears at other locations throughout the match.

Domination

Small Scale

Playable in Beta

Multiple capture points in a small combat zone are fought over by two teams, with points earned by holding these points.

Rush

Large Scale

Playable in Open Beta Weekend 2

Two teams fight over a series of "M-Coms" (military communications systems). One team is attempting to attack and plant explosives at all M-Coms, the other is trying to defend and prevent this. The match ends when all M-Coms are destroyed, or when the attackers use up all of their limited respawns.

Squad Deathmatch

Small Scale

Playable in Open Beta Weekend 2

Four teams of four players play a deathmatch against each other in a combat zone. The first squad to reach the kill target wins.

Team Deathmatch

Small Scale

Not currently playable in Beta

Two small teams play deathmatch against each other in a combat zone, aiming for a specific kill target.

Escalation

Small Scale

Not currently playable in Beta

A new game mode for the Battlefield series that has yet to be playable to the public. From descriptions, Escalation has two teams capture control points until fewer and fewer remain, naturally resulting in larger scale battles at the end of the match.

