How long is Battlefield 6? Well, if you're wondering about the time it takes to beat it and the rough hours you'll be putting in, that'll vary significantly depending on whether you're talking about just the story campaign, or the full Battlefield 6 experience including multiplayer. We'll cover what you need to know about both below, but if you're wondering how long BF6's story mode is, I can tell you – it's not going to take you long.

How long to beat Battlefield 6?

(Image credit: EA)

If you're out to complete Battlefield 6's campaign, it'll probably take you between five and eight hours.

Yes, it's a short campaign composed of nine missions, some of which can be completed in less than half an hour. There also isn't a huge amount of non-linear elements, with a couple of minor exceptions, so this number really isn't going to vary much except on the basis of skill level – i.e., how many attempts you need to win.

It is worth acknowledging that Battlefield 6 has some story-related challenges that can increase replayability. Most missions have hidden collectibles that can unlock new skins and rewards for the multiplayer, and there are some challenges such as completing a mission without firing a gun. These may extend replayability for those who are interested, though the rewards gained for these challenges are not particularly significant.

And of course there's multiplayer, which has no set endpoint and can be played indefinitely, though there is a pretty clear progression path to unlock various Battlefield 6 weapons and equipment for your loadout. However, the pace of unlocking everything will clearly take dozens of hours – and with content updates already planned for the future as part of the Battlefield 6 roadmap, the amount of time to properly experience the multiplayer can be considered indefinite.

How many missions in Battlefield 6?

(Image credit: EA)

There are nine story missions in Battlefield 6, as mentioned above, the full list of which is listed below, so you know where you are in comparison to the overall campaign.

Always Faithful The Rock Operation Gladius Night Raid No Sleep Moving Mountains Nile Guard Operation Ember Strike Always Forward

It's worth being clear though that not all these missions are the same length. Nile Guard, for example, is relatively short – players are unlikely to spend more than twenty minutes on this one. Meanwhile, Operation Ember Strike is a longer mission that could take the best part of an hour, or even more if you're struggling with it.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.