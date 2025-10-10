How long is Battlefield 6? Campaign length and time to beat explained
The BF6 story mode is very short, but multiplayer has no time limit
How long is Battlefield 6? Well, if you're wondering about the time it takes to beat it and the rough hours you'll be putting in, that'll vary significantly depending on whether you're talking about just the story campaign, or the full Battlefield 6 experience including multiplayer. We'll cover what you need to know about both below, but if you're wondering how long BF6's story mode is, I can tell you – it's not going to take you long.
How long to beat Battlefield 6?
If you're out to complete Battlefield 6's campaign, it'll probably take you between five and eight hours.
Yes, it's a short campaign composed of nine missions, some of which can be completed in less than half an hour. There also isn't a huge amount of non-linear elements, with a couple of minor exceptions, so this number really isn't going to vary much except on the basis of skill level – i.e., how many attempts you need to win.
It is worth acknowledging that Battlefield 6 has some story-related challenges that can increase replayability. Most missions have hidden collectibles that can unlock new skins and rewards for the multiplayer, and there are some challenges such as completing a mission without firing a gun. These may extend replayability for those who are interested, though the rewards gained for these challenges are not particularly significant.
And of course there's multiplayer, which has no set endpoint and can be played indefinitely, though there is a pretty clear progression path to unlock various Battlefield 6 weapons and equipment for your loadout. However, the pace of unlocking everything will clearly take dozens of hours – and with content updates already planned for the future as part of the Battlefield 6 roadmap, the amount of time to properly experience the multiplayer can be considered indefinite.
How many missions in Battlefield 6?
There are nine story missions in Battlefield 6, as mentioned above, the full list of which is listed below, so you know where you are in comparison to the overall campaign.
- Always Faithful
- The Rock
- Operation Gladius
- Night Raid
- No Sleep
- Moving Mountains
- Nile Guard
- Operation Ember Strike
- Always Forward
It's worth being clear though that not all these missions are the same length. Nile Guard, for example, is relatively short – players are unlikely to spend more than twenty minutes on this one. Meanwhile, Operation Ember Strike is a longer mission that could take the best part of an hour, or even more if you're struggling with it.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.