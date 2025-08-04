Best weapons in the Battlefield 6 beta

Picking the best gun in the Battlefield 6 beta isn't easy when each class has their own signature weapons and specialties, but there are some guns that have already proven themselves as the best option in their respective weapon types. With both the open beta and full launch of Battlefield 6 coming in the next few months, it's important to understand exactly what guns will give players the best chance to survive the impending bloodbaths.

I should add that the guns and weapons available in the beta will not be the full range of loadout options available at launch: we've already seen weapons in the BF6 promotional material that didn't appear in our early access beta experience of Battlefield 6, such as the Sledgehammer. Still, we're already seeing some strong contenders that will no doubt still be powerful in the main game, assuming major patches and rebalances don't massively change things.

What's the best weapon in Battlefield 6?

The best weapon in the Battlefield 6 beta at time of writing is definitely the M87A1 Shotgun, part of the default loadout for the Assault Class. This shotgun immediately took servers by storm when we were given early access to the multiplayer, and was used almost unanimously by the time our access was ending. It can kill close-range enemies in a single shot to the chest, no matter how much health they're on, but also has a very solid range that means you can kill people at mid-distance with two or three shots. At long range it obviously isn't very good, but if you stick to building interiors and confined areas, you'll be very hard to beat.

Keep in mind that certain weapons work better in specific classes' hands, as they have Signature weapons with which they get unique abilities (such as the Recon class being able to hold their breath to steady their aim when sniping). For more info on how Signature weapons work, find out about Battlefield 6 classes.

Best Assault Rifle in Battlefield 6

Of the Assault Rifles available in BF6, the best is probably the NVO-228E. It's a strong mid-range AR with a slower fire rate but punchier shots, and controls pretty easily over mid-range distances. If you're equipping it to an Assault class as their Signature weapon, you'll probably have a Shotgun as your secondary, so going longer-distance is a sensible choice.

Best Carbine in Battlefield 6

The best Carbine in BF6 is the M4A1, which is specialised for close range, but serves well at the mid-range too and works with Battlefield 6's aggressive pace of play. You just need to make sure that you control its recoil and don't rely on sustained fire.

Best SMG in Battlefield 6

The best Battlefield 6 SMG is the PW7A2, the Signature weapon type of the Engineer class, though it's a close game. The SGX is better for close-quarters combat, but the PW7A2 is more versatile and can be used at mid-range more effectively. Ultimately your playstyle might decide this one.

Best LMG in Battlefield 6

Light machine guns in BF6 serve as the Signature weapon of the Support Class, and the starting default option – the L110 – is the best one. It's a good mix of qualities and stands up well against the MK8's inferior damage output.

Best DMR in Battlefield 6

The best DMR in BF6 is the M39 EMR, which trades in damage for a better rate of fire, versatility and control. Ultimately if you want one-hit kills at range you should just pick a Sniper Rifle, so the slower SVK feels like an unnecessary compromise between the two weapon types.

There are other weapon types at time of writing – Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, Pistols and more – but the beta only includes one option for each of those, meaning that there's no choice to be made when picking for the best of that class. However, EA have stated that the final game will have far more weapons in it, meaning players will have more guns to pick from.

Can't wait to put these weapons to the test? Find out how to access the Battlefield 6 beta!

