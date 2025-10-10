Battlefield 6 Class Challenges and Assignments all gate off valuable rewards like Training Paths, the special subclass options that can massively shake up your gameplay, as well as special equipment and weapons that can enforce new builds and loadouts. However, these aren't unlocked from the moment you start playing Battlefield 6, and the game isn't hugely clear about what you need to do to unlock Class Challenges, and what they can earn you.

How to unlock all Class Challenges and Assignments in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

You can't unlock Class Challenges and Assignments in BF6 until you level up to Rank 20, at which point you'll unlock four new challenges: Assignment Assault, Assignment Engineer, Assignment Support and Assignment Recon, all the various Battlefield 6 classes.

These all exist in three stages, each of which provides new rewards for that specific class. If you can complete the full Assignment, you can then unlock a second "Expert" Challenge for that class, which comes with new rewards.

All best Class Assignment rewards

(Image credit: EA)

There are plenty of rewards attached to class challenges that you can check out, but not all are equally helpful – some are simple cosmetics for your profile or character skins, while there are also strong contenders for the best Battlefield 6 weapons out there. Below I've listed all the major rewards and targets for you to prioritize, as well as the challenge they're tied to.

Battlefield 6 Assault rewards Qlink 6 Deploy Beacon (Gadget). A deployable spawn point for you and your squad. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Assault 1. Frontliner (Training Path). A subclass based around mobility and health regeneration. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Assault 2. SS26 (Shotgun). An incendiary Shotgun gadget that can only be equipped by the Assault Class. Causes targets and the environment to burn. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Assault Expert 1.

Battlefield 6 Engineer rewards CSS Bundle Vehicle Supply Crate (Gadget). A deployable pallet that restores ammo and speeds up cooldown for nearby allied vehicles. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Engineer 1. Combat Engineer (Training Path). A subclass based around quickly repairing Battlefield 6 vehicles and gadgets. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Engineer 2. M136 AT Aim-Guided Launcher (Rocket Launcher). A controllable anti-vehicle rocket launcher where players can steer the rocket after firing. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Engineer Expert 1.

Battlefield 6 Support rewards M320A1 SMK Smoke Grenade Launcher (Gadget). Fire off smoke to obscure allies and clear spot markers. Can be carried or attached to certain weapons as an underbarrel attachment. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Support 1. Fire Support (Training Path). A subclass based around mounted weapons and holding your ground. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Support 2. Goliath Compact Supply Pouch (Gadget). Single-use pouch that restores a player's ammo and some of their health. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Support Expert 1.

Battlefield 6 Recon rewards C4 Explosives Demolition Charge (Gadget). Planted trigger explosives that do massive damage when activated. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Recon 1. Spec Ops (Training Path). Subclass based around stealth and sneaking on enemy positions. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Recon 2. TRCRV2 Tracer Dart (Gadget). Fires a dart into a vehicle or enemy that marks them. Vehicles can be targeted and locked-on with launchers quicker and from a greater distance. Unlocked through completion of Assignment Recon Expert 1.



Keep in mind that all Assignments can only be progressed while playing as the class they're named after! Any score or challenges you complete as the Assault Class, for example, won't go towards progress on your Engineer, Recon or Support Assignments.

© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.