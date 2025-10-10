Battlefield 6 Training Paths are special options for each subclass that aren't easy to unlock, but earn you new specialisations and abilities. Battlefield 6 has two Training Paths for each Battlefield 6 classes, and you'll start with one of them unlocked from the beginning, meaning that there's only really one for each class to unlock.

That being said, it doesn't mean that new Training Paths won't be added in future updates, so it's definitely worth understanding how they work. I'll cover all the available Training Paths below, how you unlock them, and what the best Training Paths in Battlefield 6 are.

The Battlefield 6 roadmap doesn't yet mention any upcoming Training Paths or classes, but that doesn't mean that they can't happen... or that what's there isn't worth paying attention to.

Best Training Paths in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

Training Paths in BF6 aren't really supposed to be superior or inferior, as they are specifically designed to encourage different playstyles. That being said, some do lend themselves to Battlefield 6 playstyles slightly more effectively, as we've laid out below.

Best Assault Training Path: Frontliner. Health regeneration and mobility are so universally helpful that this comes out clearly on top, especially if your allies remember to deploy on you.

Health regeneration and mobility are so universally helpful that this comes out clearly on top, especially if your allies remember to deploy on you. Best Engineer Training Path: Anti-Armor. This one's tricky, as both are pretty situational and dependant on whether you're driving or attacking Battlefield 6 vehicles. That being said, the fact that Anti-Armor still has repair options means it's more versatile as a rule.

This one's tricky, as both are pretty situational and dependant on whether you're driving or attacking Battlefield 6 vehicles. That being said, the fact that Anti-Armor still has repair options means it's more versatile as a rule. Best Support Training Path: Combat Medic. No question here – the ability to hold a location is very useful, but Support classes are always healing teammates no matter what. Best to lean into it.

No question here – the ability to hold a location is very useful, but Support classes are always healing teammates no matter what. Best to lean into it. Best Recon Training Path: Sniper. Both paths are very different from each other, but instant-kill headshots and easy marking mean you'll be more of a boon to your team as a sniper in most cases. Of course, this will change if you're on smaller maps with shorter sightlines.

How to unlock Training Paths in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

To unlock a new training path for any class in Battlefield 6, you need to do the following:

Play the game until you level up to Rank 20. This will unlock new Battlefield 6 Class Challenges and Assignments for you. Complete the second tier of each class's challenge to unlock their second Training Path. Equip the Training Path from the left-most option on the Class loadout.

Make sure to modify your other loadout elements to match! If you're changing to a Spec Ops build for Recon, you should probably focus on short-range weapons instead of sniper rifles, for example.

Battlefield 6 Assault Training Paths

(Image credit: EA)

Assault has two paths in Battlefield 6: the explosive Breacher and agile Frontliner.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Breacher (Default): Focused on small explosives and mobility. Extra Grenades: Increases the amount of grenades carried by one Agile Shooter: 15% faster reload for the Incendiary-Round Shotgun and the Grenade and Breaching Projectile Launchers. Unrelenting Reload: Reduced movement speed penalty when firing while moving. Rally Squad (Class Active Ability): You and nearby squad members gain a temporary adrenaline effect. Its effects on you can be extended with kills.

Focused on small explosives and mobility. Frontliner: Increase mobility, bring in allies, and survive in the frontlines. Adrenaline Rush: Squadmates that deploy on you gain the effects of the Adrenaline Injector for 2 seconds. Effects also apply to you or squadmates when deploying on your Deploy Beacon. Soft Landing: Reduced impact from falling or jumping from heights. Quick Recovery: Passive health regeneration triggers 50% faster and provides a 50% improvement on healing. Rally Squad (Class Active Ability): You and nearby squad members gain a temporary adrenaline effect. Its effects on you can be extended with kills.

Increase mobility, bring in allies, and survive in the frontlines.

Battlefield 6 Engineer Training Paths

(Image credit: EA)

The Engineer's Paths are all about vehicles: the Anti-Armor blows them up, and the Combat Engineer repairs them.

Anti-Armor (Default): Use launchers and explosives to destroy vehicles. Extra Rockets: Increases the amount of rockets carried by two. Launcher Proficiency: 15% faster reload times for launchers. Devastating Impact: Damaging enemy vehicles reduces their repair effectiveness by 50% for 10 seconds. Thermal Overdrive (Class Active Ability): Repair Tool fixes with +50% efficiency for 10 seconds.

Use launchers and explosives to destroy vehicles. Combat Engineer: Repair vehicles and gadgets more effectively. Gadget Fortification: Repairing a friendly gadget permanently increases its maximum health. Overheat Control: Heat buildup on gadgets and vehicle weapons is 50% slower. Vehicle Regeneration: Occupy a vehicle to start regenerating its health. Will activate if above its critical damage state. Thermal Overdrive (Class Active Ability): Repair Tool fixes with +50% efficiency for 10 seconds.

Repair vehicles and gadgets more effectively.

Battlefield 6 Support Training Paths

(Image credit: EA)

Support Paths focus on protecting allies in Battlefield 6. The Combat Medic heals and revives them, while the Fire Support is all about cover and suppressing fire.

Combat Medic (Default): Heal and protect your allies more effectively. Urgent Aid: Drag downed soldiers 20% faster and revive them 2.5 seconds quicker. Revive Recovery: Reviving downed teammates triggers passive health regeneration. Incoming damage temporarily halts the effect for 1 second. Defense-focused: Defensive gadgets have a +25% resupply rate. GPDIS intercepts two more projectiles. MP-APS tracking duration is extended by 5 seconds. Deployable Cover takes 10% less damage. Restock Allies (Class Active Ability): Resupply and heal nearby friendly forces for 10 seconds. Reviving teammates takes only 1.7 seconds.

Heal and protect your allies more effectively. Fire Support: Fire from mounted positions and lay down suppressing fire more effectively. Logistics expert: Faster ammo resupply when using the supply bag. Explosives resistant: 25% reduction on incoming explosive splash damage while prone or shooting from mounted positions. Steady Aim: Improved weapons control when shooting from mounted positions. Restock Allies (Class Active Ability): Resupply and heal nearby friendly forces for 10 seconds. Reviving teammates takes only 1.7 seconds.

Fire from mounted positions and lay down suppressing fire more effectively.

Battlefield 6 Recon Training Paths

(Image credit: EA)

Recon Training Paths focus on either very long or close range: the marksman Sniper, and the sneaky Spec Ops.

Sniper (Default): Long-range combat, marking foes, and deadly headshots. Enhanced Perception: Improved Auto-Spotting range with 33% increased distance and 10% wider angle of detection from weapon crosshair. Spotting is quicker and lasts 3 seconds longer. Target Acquired: Inflicting damage on enemies spots them, marking their position in-world and on the minimap. Confirmed Kill: Enemy soldiers you kill with headshots from a sniper rifle cannot be revived by their teammates. UAV Overwatch (Class Active Ability): Call in a UAV to shadow you in a 100m radius and spot enemy combatants for 60 seconds.

Long-range combat, marking foes, and deadly headshots. Spec Ops: Stealthily infiltrate enemy territory to sabotage them. Stealth Tactics: Reduces sounds you make when crouched or prone. Also applies when performing takedowns on an enemy. Gadget Awareness: Spot nearby enemy gadgets, marking their position in-world and on the minimap. Ability inactive while sprinting. Low Profile: Going prone clears your in-combat state 1.5 seconds faster and reduces your spotted status duration by 33%. UAV Overwatch (Class Active Ability): Call in a UAV to shadow you in a 100m radius and spot enemy combatants for 60 seconds.

Stealthily infiltrate enemy territory to sabotage them.

© Gamesradar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.