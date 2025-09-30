This Battlefield 6 roadmap lays out what players can expect after launch in Season 1, including new maps, weapons, vehicles, and even game modes and events. You might love it or hate it, but it'll all be part of a typical seasonal format, with new Battlefield 6 content being drip-fed in monthly updates.

Season 1 kicks off with Rogue Ops and is followed by two more updates, the latter of which including a limited-time wintry event to close out 2025 and Season 1. We're obviously not sure what lies in store for 2026 and Season 2, but we'll be sure to update this guide with information as soon as we get it. But while you wait for the game to launch on October 10, let me take you through what's on the Battlefield 6 roadmap so far.

Battlefield 6 Season 1 roadmap

(Image credit: EA)

Season 1 will kick of Battlefield 6's run of post-launch content, launching on October 29 – just over two weeks after launch – with Rogue Ops. Three weeks after that, California Resistance will drop in November, and three weeks after that, Winter Offensive will commence in December.

We don't know what's coming afterwards and an exact end date for Season 1 hasn't yet been announced. Based on other games, I anticipate each season of Battlefield 6 will last roughly 12 weeks, which would put Season 1's end date at around January 20, 2026 – give or take a week.

(Image credit: EA)

Rogue Ops is Battlefield 6's first monthly content update, and it's the biggest of the three announced for Season 1, including a new map, three new guns, and more:

New map – Blackwell Fields: Takes place on a recently recommissions US air base in the California Badlands and will accommodate land and air vehicles. It sounds like it'll be a big one, so you might want to make sure you know how to fly in Battlefield 6.

Takes place on a recently recommissions US air base in the California Badlands and will accommodate land and air vehicles. It sounds like it'll be a big one, so you might want to make sure you know how to fly in Battlefield 6. New mode – Strikepoint: Two squads of four players each compete over a central objective across multiple rounds, with each player having one life each. It's your classic intense elimination mode for small teams (4v4 in this case).

Two squads of four players each compete over a central objective across multiple rounds, with each player having one life each. It's your classic intense elimination mode for small teams (4v4 in this case). New vehicle – APC Traverser Mark 2: A four-seater APC, capable of carrying a driver, roof gunner, and two passenger gunners. We're not sure which maps this vehicle will be available on, but it will almost certainly be present on Blackwell Fields.

A four-seater APC, capable of carrying a driver, roof gunner, and two passenger gunners. We're not sure which maps this vehicle will be available on, but it will almost certainly be present on Blackwell Fields. New guns and attachments: SOR-300C Carbine: A slower-firing and small carbine that packs a punch with high-powered .300 Blackout ammunition. Mini Fix Sniper Rifle: A light, bolt-action sniper rifle that Battlefield 6 Recon soldiers can carrying around to stay reasonably mobile. It's apparently somewhat reminiscent of the Scout Elite from Battlefield 4, and the roadmap image above even calls it the Mini Scout, not Mini Fix. GGH-22 Sidearm: A high-capacity and high-fire-rate pistol that lacks damage but sounds like it'll work as a good last resort sidearm to spew bullets at an enemy when things get desperate. Rail Cover and Low Powered Variable Optic attachments: Both can be attached to a variety of rifles and LMGs, though nothing has really been said about how they function in-game.



(Image credit: EA)

Three weeks after Rogue Ops, things intensify once again with November's California Offensive update, which includes another map and mode, as well as more guns:

New map – Eastwood: A map for land vehicles and helicopters that takes place in the affluent suburb of Eastwood. Expect big houses to crash through and a golf course to battle over.

A map for land vehicles and helicopters that takes place in the affluent suburb of Eastwood. Expect big houses to crash through and a golf course to battle over. New mode –Sabotage: In this 8v8 mode, each team gets one chance to attack and one to defend, with the attackers aiming to detonate as many sites as they can before the round timer ends.

In this 8v8 mode, each team gets one chance to attack and one to defend, with the attackers aiming to detonate as many sites as they can before the round timer ends. New Battle Pickups feature: Many previous Battlefield games had these and they're essentially secret, high-tech weapons hidden on maps that you can find and use against the enemy team. How many there will be and where they'll be is a mystery for now.

Many previous Battlefield games had these and they're essentially secret, high-tech weapons hidden on maps that you can find and use against the enemy team. How many there will be and where they'll be is a mystery for now. New guns and attachments: DB-12 Shotgun: A dual barrel pump-action shotgun that can fire both barrels before needs to be rechambered with the pump, and it can fire traditional shells or slugs – we’re not sure if each barrel can have its own ammo type though. M327 Trait Sidearm: A high-damage, eight-round revolver with a slow fire rate and considerable damage drop-off. Troy Angled attachment: An underbarrel grip attachment that offers a bit more variety for this category.



(Image credit: EA)

Winter Offensive is the final monthly content update for Season 1 of Battlefield 6, arriving in December. It's the smallest of all the updates and is mainly focused around a limited-time event that chills the Empire State Battlefield 6 map:

Map update – Ice Lock Empire State: This is a visual update for the Empire State map, covering the streets of Brooklyn in snow and ice. It doesn't sound like there will be any gameplay changes from this.

This is a visual update for the Empire State map, covering the streets of Brooklyn in snow and ice. It doesn't sound like there will be any gameplay changes from this. Limited-time event – Ice Lock: Specific experiences will feature the 'Freeze' gameplayer modifier, which presumably makes things a bit difficult for your soldier in the cold, but nothing else about this has been explained yet.

Specific experiences will feature the 'Freeze' gameplayer modifier, which presumably makes things a bit difficult for your soldier in the cold, but nothing else about this has been explained yet. New melee weapon – Ice climbing axe: The only new weapon for this monthly update is the ice climbing axe, and it doesn't sound like you'll be able to use it to do any climbing, sadly.

Make sure you're up to date on all four Battlefield 6 classes and know what the best Battlefield 6 weapons are going into the full game.

