The best Battlefield 6 and Redsec DMRs hit a great sweet spot between carbine and sniper rifle, doing heavy damage over long distances without sacrificing ease of use or versatility. A good marksman rifle can land accurate headshots that do huge damage, and while you'll never have the stopping power of a proper sniper, you can fire much faster and engage much more in proper firefights. With that in mind, let's look at the best DMRs in Redsec and Battlefield 6 multiplayer.

Best Battlefield Redsec DMRs

The best DMR or Marksman rifle in Battlefield Redsec's meta at time of writing can be claimed by either of the following.

SVK-8.6: The heaviest and most damaging of the DMRs and closest to a traditional sniper, the SVK is slower, but still fast enough. Its heavy damage means that you can down many players in a couple of shots.

SVDM: Unlocked through the Deadeye challenge, the SVDM is a good "middle ground" rifle that balances mobility and damage without suffering any major penalties.

Both of these marksman rifles have their perks and it's hard to point at one being wholly better than the other in the Battlefield Redsec weapon meta, as ultimately it will come down to playstyle and the kinds of situations you find yourself in. The SVK is all about long-range headshots, whereas the SVDM is more of a battle rifle.

Best Battlefield 6 DMRs

Battlefield 6 multiplayer has different requirements over Redsec, so we'll just come out and say that the SVDM is the best DMR overall, with few contenders. Smaller scale maps mean that the versatility of the SVDM wins out, especially as it still has the firepower to do major damage. Depending on what kind of games you're playing, equip it either for the mid-range assault class or the long-range Recon, but either way it's still one of the best weapons in Battlefield 6.

