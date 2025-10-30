The best weapons and guns in the Battlefield Redsec meta are laid out in our tier list below, as already players are out to deduce the best weapons in the game and exactly what they should be looking for during battle royale matches. Of course, you can only get those weapons exactly if you have them unlocked and summon a loadout, otherwise you're relying on luck, but it's still helpful to know what to prioritize, as while the Redsec meta isn't broken by any means, it definitely seems as though there's a hierarchy in all the weapons at play that's worth understanding.

With that in mind, let's get into the best guns in Redsec, and what you should be looking for from the moment you drop in.

Best weapons tier list for Redsec

(Image credit: EA)

Below we've arranged all the best weapons in Battlefield Redsec into a full tier list for the current meta. Keep in mind that this won't necessarily sync up with the best Battlefield 6 weapons, as the different game modes and mechanics impact gameplay significantly. For example, the M87A1 shotgun is no longer capable of a one-shot kill now that armor plates are a factor, making it significantly less powerful than it was in Battlefield 6. With that explained, let's look at the tier list. We should also add that we haven't included pistols, as they're effectively all off the list, as they come so far beneath the rest of these weapons.

S-tier weapons

(Image credit: EA)

These weapons are the absolute best of the meta in Redsec at time of writing. They won't guarantee victory, but you won't have a better chance than when you're using these guns, so make sure you know how to get your loadout in Redsec and prepare to call them in.

Assault Rifles Kord 6P67

Carbines M4A1

SMGs UMG-40 PW5A3

LMGs DRS-IAR RPKM

DMRs SVK-8.6 SVDM

Sniper Rifles M2010 ESR



A-tier weapons

(Image credit: EA)

These guns are definitely powerful in Redsec's meta right now, and it speaks to balance that most of the guns find themselves here. A good player can definitely secure victory with any of these weapons.

Assault Rifles SOR-556 Mk2 NVO-228E M433

Carbines QBZ-192 SG-554R AK-205 M277

SMGs SGX KV9 PW7A2

LMGs M/60 L110 KTS100 MK8

DMRs LMR27

Sniper Rifles Mini Scout SV-98

Shotguns M87A1



B-tier weapons

(Image credit: EA)

These weapons are passable, but lack the edge of the higher tier weapons. It's more important than ever to use stealth and strategy if you're using these B-tier firearms.

Assault Rifles B36A4 AK4D

Carbines M417 A2 GRT-BC SOR-300SC

SMGs SL9 USG-90 SCW-10

LMGs M123K

DMRs M39 EMR

Sniper Rifles PSR

Shotguns M1014



C-tier weapons

(Image credit: EA)

The lowest tier of guns in Redsec, these simply fall short when compared to other weapons of the same type. Ultimately while these are better than the starting pistols, you'll want to swap them out for something better as soon as possible.

Assault Rifles L85A3 TR-7

LMGs M240L M250

Shotguns 18.5KS-K



What are the best weapons in Battlefield Redsec?

(Image credit: EA)

Right now the community around Battlefield Redsec is unanimous – the best weapons in the current meta are the Kord 6P67 assault rifle and the M2010 ESR sniper rifle, both of which can be game-changers if used right.

The Kord is a versatile assault rifle with good recoil control and decent range, meaning it can make accurate shots at a comfortable distance. Meanwhile, the M2010 is capable of huge damage over long distances, and considering that the Battlefield Redsec map is full of long sightlines, that makes sniping and long-range a major part of the meta.

Want to know more about Fort Lyndon? Our Battlefield Redsec tips will help you not just survive, but thrive!

