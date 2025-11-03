The best Battlefield 6 and Redsec sniper rifle isn't really up for question at the moment, as there are only four in the game and one of them is heads and tales above the rest. BF6 and Redsec's Sniper Rifle meta is pretty simple: in a game where quick scoping is more the domain of DMRs, Snipers need to have range, power and accuracy, and with that in mind, there's no question that there's only one true Sniper Rifle leading the meta in both Battlefield games right now: the M2010 ESR.

Best Battlefield Redsec Sniper Rifles

The best Sniper Rifles in Battlefield Redsec's meta right now is as follows:

M2010 ESR: The starting Sniper Rifle is just too good not to be the weapon of choice. It's a good mixture of range, power and accuracy, and thrives in Redsec's open spaces, like the greens around the golf course or the coastline around the lighthouse.

Mini Scout: It's not as good as the M2010, but if you want something that splits the difference between a true Sniper Rifle and a DMR, the Scout can work for speed and versatility.

We've put two rifles for the sake of choice, but the reality is that the Battlefield Redsec weapon meta is just dominated by the ESR right now, and a true sniper shouldn't be using anything else. Just make sure you're setting yourself up to use it properly, on rooftops and in open spaces where you can pick off enemies from a distance. You should also keep in mind that the introduction of armor plating means it'll take more shots to down players than it would in the core game.

Best Battlefield 6 Sniper Rifles

Battlefield 6 multiplayer is exactly the same as Redsec: you should only be using the M2010 ESR. It's not well suited to certain maps like Cairo, but then again, no sniper rifle works in those tight urban areas. If you prefer street-level confrontation, check all the best Battlefield 6 weapons for that.

Contrarily, snipers thrive in Liberation Peak, Operation Firestorm, and all the larger maps where you can fire on foes from hundreds of meters away. If you're finding scoping out enemies tricky, make sure you have the Battlefield 6 Range Finder equipped as an attachment.

