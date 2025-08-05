How to revive in Battlefield 6 beta multiplayer

The Battlefield 6 revive feature helps keep offense ongoing, gains points for progression with active abilities and prevents enemies from getting kills in modes where it matters. There's more than one way to revive players, so if you want to know how this essential mechanic is done, I'll explain how to revive people in BF6 below.

While Support is undeniably better at it than most classes in Battlefield 6, everybody is capable of reviving teammates and should do so whenever it's safe to do so (and sometimes not even then). And, if you're still not sure how to access the multiplyaer test, check our guide on how to access the Battlefield 6 beta first!

All methods of reviving teammates in Battlefield 6

(Image credit: EA)

When players are reduced to zero health in the Battlefield 6 beta, they're downed and need reviving in a certain amount of time before they bleed out.

There are two methods to revive people in Battlefield 6:

Drag and revive. If you approach a downed player and hold down the F button, you'll begin the process of reviving them. During this time, you can also drag them backwards (though you don't have to), allowing you to try and get clear of any danger. All classes can do this, but the Support class does it faster – as the only one of the Battlefield 6 classes with a focus on healing and revival, their signature trait allows them to both drag and revive more quickly, and their active ability provides an area where revival happens even faster than that! The Defibrillator. An optional gadget that's only available to the Support class and can be selected for their loadout. When equipped, you can move around while charging up the Defibrillator (which takes about a second) and then immediately hit a downed player with it to get them back up instantly. This item has unlimited uses and is a must for anybody that's focused on a "heal build" support class.

(Image credit: EA)

Reviving allies should become second nature for players (especially Support players), though remember to be careful. Downed players may still have whatever threat killed them close by, and they can't move or defend themselves, only call for help (extending their downed time before they bleed out), or end themselves instantly for an immediate respawn. Still, downed players can't take damage from any source, so don't worry about them getting hurt while on the floor – they're already as hurt as they can be.

It's also worth keeping in mind that there is a way to kill players instantly without them being downed. If you've got Sniper Training active for the Recon class, headshots with a sniper rifle instantly kill players with no chance at revival. This arguably gives Snipers one of the best Battlefield 6 weapons in the right hands, though having played the game myself, I still wouldn't say it's at the top spot for sheer killing power.

