I spent hours with the Battlefield 6 beta, and these 5 games are helping me fill the hole it's left behind

What are the best games like Battlefield that you can play today? Well, this is a question I often asked myself after I spent a huge amount of time over the weekend playing the first Battlefield 6 beta. This is due to the fact that my brief experience with Battlefield 6 was great, and so far, the new game looks to be a fantastic entry in the famed franchise. In fact, it's the first Battlefield I've been interested in since 3.

However, with the first beta over and the doors to the second beta now scheduled to slam shut on August 17, I've been looking for something else to play before I go through any more FPS withdrawal. The large-scale combat bug bit me, and it's why I wanted to put this list together of recommendations for solid alternatives. In this list, you will find games from the last few years, as well as a little further afield, that all capture something of the best Battlefield games experience.

Whether you love the intense and brutal gunfights, sheer scope, or needing teamwork to succeed, there's something for you down below. Ready to find your next favorite game and make the wait for BF6 a little easier? Let's get started.

5. Squad

Developer: Offworld Industries

Platforms: PC

This seems like a fantastic game to start with, if only because a Battlefield mod is the key inspiration for this game. If you played Battlefield 2 back in the day, you might know a little mod called Project Reality, which aimed to make the game significantly more realistic. Squad is Project Reality's modern equivalent, rendering a huge conflict between various sides, including the US Army, British Armed Forces, insurgents, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the Chinese PLA.

It's a milsim without the huge learning curve required from something like Arma 3. It'll definitely take some getting used to after a more arcadey experience like Battlefield, but with a little investment, you'll soon be right at home. As it was inspired by a Battlefield mod, it has all the vehicular, large-scale combat that you would expect. Players can pilot vehicles ranging from trucks to artillery pieces, and boats to helicopters. For those who want a more grounded, but just as exciting experience, Squad cannot come more highly recommended.

4. Insurgency: Sandstorm

Developer: New World Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

If you're particularly interested in infantry combat, Insurgency: Sandstorm is a gritty, visceral pick, just for you. The game focuses near-exclusively on infantry firefights, with the only vehicles being technicals, which are far from the titans that Battlefield tanks can be. Set in a fictional Middle Eastern country, Insurgency: Sandstorm only features two factions: Security and Insurgents, which might not sound like much, but there's a great deal of variety for you to dig into.

Maps are tight, frightening affairs, whether playing Versus or Co-op modes. The co-op mode is my personal favorite, giving a squad of players a series of objectives to take from computer-controlled enemies, reminiscent of Battlefield's Breakthrough mode. Taking on tons of enemies makes for tight-knit squads, and the game's more than happy to give you tools to make the chaos even deeper, including calling in close air support from an A-10. For those who prefer PvP, there's a good selection of types of versus matches to take on, as well as a competitive mode for the ranked experience. A scary, brutal, and exciting game, Insurgency: Sandstorm is one of the greats.

3. Hell Let Loose

Developer: Expression Games, Cover 6 Studios

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

If the modern warfare aesthetic doesn't do it for you, and let's face it, it has been pretty ubiquitous in recent years, try Hell Let Loose. If I were to pitch this game to you in one sentence, it would be this: a more hardcore version of Battlefield 1942, with a focus on the European and North African theatres. As with Squad, it's a game of epic proportions, complete with tanks and artillery that will pour down on you like explosive rain, turning your squadmates (and yourself, if you're unlucky) into crimson mist.

While the lack of maps from the Pacific may be a slight disappointment, Hell Let Loose is still an incredibly tense game. There are many classes in the title, ranging from rifleman and anti-tank to engineer, spotter, and tank commander. If you want to play this game at a high level, you'll need to play your part and understand what each class is used for and how to use them to the fullest extent that you can. Brutal, unforgiving, and with a complete lack of care for any individual, Hell Let Loose is perhaps the closest game there is to being in an actual war.

2. Foxhole

Developer: Siege Camp

Platforms: PC

A much lesser-known title, Foxhole is a great game that is all about war. Now, you might be thinking, "what's so special about that?". Well, Foxhole is about every aspect of war, from manufacturing munitions to driving them to the frontline with a truck or train, to, of course, leading a frontline charge. It's hard to describe the vast logistical networks that make up modern warfare, let alone make them into a game, but Foxhole does a good job. It doesn't matter whether you mine ore or crew a tank; you're a key part of the war effort.

It's quite incredible to watch in action – every vehicle, gun, every thing is made by players. It can host some extremely intense fights, as well. During my experience in Foxhole, I've had a leisurely time being in the rear echelon and got shot multiple times charging with other infantry towards enemy positions. Its isometric viewpoint doesn't make for the same cinematic drama as Battlefield, but it's not really trying to. It is, however, well worth your time, especially thanks to a particularly nice community.

1. War Thunder

Developer: Gaijin Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

While it lacks infantry combat, War Thunder has pretty much every other kind of frontline activity that you could think of. Whether you want to cruise the skies in a fighter jet, captain a destroyer, or operate a tank, you can do that. All three of these game modes are good fun, but the tanks are my particular favorite. Regardless of your particular favorite vehicles, you can probably find it, or something like it, here. It's definitely a game that you'll either want to prepare to grind in or invest real money in, as it's not the most generous F2P title.

Despite that, there is a lot of fun to be had, even at the lower tiers where you'll mostly be using vehicles from the early-mid 20th Century. Ripping apart an enemy plane high above a beautiful battlefield, or nailing a tank or ship from a great distance, is a great feeling, and War Thunder does it best.

For more on Battlefield 6, you can check out our guides on all the Battlefield 6 game modes and the Battlefield 6 classes.